With the remaining eight teams in the GHSA Class 6A soccer playoffs all being one seeds, a toss of a coin left Glynn Academy traveling on Monday to Dalton.
Five minutes into the game, Dalton was awarded a questionable penalty goal in the eyes of head coach Bobby Brockman.
Glynn goalkeeper Durham Daniel almost saved the shot to keep the game tied at 0-0 but he couldn’t keep the ball out of the net.
Brockman said his team had a few looks in the first half to try and tie the game but credited the Catamounts as a high-level attacking team.
“In the second half we came out and started playing really well,” Brockman said. “Unfortunately for us, they had an unbelievable world-class shot from about 20 yards out that nobody really could save, but Durham gave a great effort on that.”
Continuing to fight down 2-0, Glynn won themselves a penalty with a chance to cut the deficit in half. Dalton’s keeper saved the penalty to keep Glynn scoreless with the time dwindling.
“After that, we had to go with a formation change to try and generate a goal,” Brockman said. “Whether you lose 2-0 or 3-0, you are still going to lose, but we had to take a chance and we did. We put another guy up top, and we ran a three up top.”
Dalton grabbed its third and final goal in the game’s final minutes to end Glynn’s undefeated season at the Elite Eight.
“I’m super proud of my team,” Brockman said. “Durham Daniel was the Man of the Match last night. Everybody that stepped on the field gave their best effort. They are just exceptional. The New York Times called that area Soccer Town U.S.A., and they just have several teams up there that are loaded with excellent soccer players.”
When asked to describe this year’s team, Brockman said it was a blessing of a year.
“No season is perfect as far as injuries go,” Brockman said. “We lost one of our starters (Thomas Mitchell), he wasn’t able to play in this game. That hurt yesterday. He’s been a really good player for us. Nathan Copstias was out for two months with a bad hamstring pull, but he was able to come back and play in this game and the Osborne game. Other than that, injury-wise it was pretty limited. The guys showed a lot of toughness, and grit in these last couple of games where the level really got ratcheted up a lot.”
Losing three captains in Gavin Swafford, Jonathan Sasser and Copstias, Brockman wanted to praise his fourth and final senior the most.
“Luke Dow didn’t play much for us in a lot of the closer games,” Brockman said. “He would come to practice and set a great example and that’s probably the most difficult job when you are a senior that doesn’t play much. He was just a big part of the team and everybody likes him and he is their day in and out, and he can be relied upon.
“Jonathan had another amazing year after coming off his Region Player of the Year award last year. Gavin scored 35 goals and set the new school record. Nathan was hurt for a majority of the year, but to come back and hardly even do any practices because he didn’t want to aggravate the hamstring, he c an barely walk today, but he was a warrior in the last game as well as this game against Dalton.”
Something all four of them will be able to remember is placing the 15th region title in the trophy case after an undefeated campaign that led the team to its first Elite Eight since 2018.