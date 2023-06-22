Riyon.jpg
Buy Now

Brunswick High's Riyon Rankin is The News' Boys Track and Field MVP

 Illustration by Derrick Davis/The Brunswick News

Boys Track MVP clears field

Riyon Rankin has never been one to rest on his laurels.

More from this section

Soggy days to continue through end of week

Soggy days to continue through end of week

When the rain starts falling and the storms start rolling, the Glynn County and city of Brunswick public works departments get busy, and there is no rest for the weary this week as summer officially begins.