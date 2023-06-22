Boys Track MVP clears field
Riyon Rankin has never been one to rest on his laurels.
Even after winning the first track and field state championship in Brunswick High history last year in the high jump, Rankin’s focus was on clearing the next bar.
Upon notching his second consecutive state title, a national championship and breaking a four-decades old record in the process, Rankin more than earned recognition as The News’ Boys Track and Field MVP.
It’s been a prodigious climb for Rankin, who was clearing a personal best 6-4 his first season at the varsity level. A year later, Rankin reached 6-8 en route to a third-place finish at the GHSA Class 6A Track and Field Championships.
Rankin jumped into the national conversation by clearing 7 feet at a meet early his junior season, and he has since made that height his benchmark.
But entering his senior season already committed to the University of Georgia, and with Olympic aspirations, Rankin continued to push himself to another level, using his family as inspiration.
“I just focus on what I’ve got to do, which is try to help my mom,” Rankin said. “By reaching as high as I can in the high jump, that will get her better because I know I can better myself and her with track. That would be my ticket to helping my family, so they push me to get better and better every day.”
For Rankin, the goal was Dothel Edwards’ state championship record jump of 7-3.5 set in 1983. In pursuit of history, Rankin had to put in the work.
Incidentally, starting for the Brunswick basketball team went a long way due to the time the program dedicated to the weight room.
“I got my speed and stuff, all the technique, I’m trying to get that down now,” Rankin said. “I’m still missing some things, but we’ll figure that out when I get to Georgia.”
Rankin cleared 7-1 on three different occasions in the regular season before going on to win the Region 2-6A championship in the high jump and the triple jump to help the Brunswick boys to the program’s first region title since 1990.
But it all felt like a formality. Rankin was the best high jumper in Georgia. The only question was if he could be the best in the state’s history.
Not even Rankin knew the answer for sure. When asked how often he had completed the record-breaking jump in training, Rankin admitted the truth.
“Oh, I wasn’t,” he said with a grin. “I guess it was just the moment, the adrenaline rush and all that. In practice, I would practice consistency at 7 foot. Jumped that multiple times just working on getting my legs stronger and getting over the 7-foot mark.
“But when I got (to state) the atmosphere was different I guess.”
All eyes were on Rankin as one of the main attractions at the state championships. And he did not disappoint.
Rankin secured his second straight state title with another 7-foot jump — then he went for the record. Rankin topped 7-3.75 to set the state record and tie him for the 27th best high jump of any high school athlete in the event’s history.
“It was like a weight off my shoulders,” Rankin said. “That was the goal for this year. I wanted to win state, of course, but I wanted to get that record too.”
And a little over a month later, Rankin earned one last achievement to his resumé as a prep athlete. Rankin received an invitation to compete at the prestigious Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, where he captured a national championship to cap off his tremendous career.