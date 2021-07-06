Heisman Trophy winner, University of Florida legend, and former NFL quarterback, Danny Wuerffel will return to the Golden Isles to host the 11th Annual Desire Cup “Rivalry for a Cause” Golf Tournament & Gala Fundraiser Oct. 28-29 in Sea Island benefitting Desire Street Ministries.
Set during the weekend of the iconic Georgia-Florida football game in Jacksoville, the Desire Cup will bring Wuerffel and other notable Gator and Bulldog greats together on the famed Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club to join in some friendly competition for a good cause.
Confirmed attendees include University of Florida legend, Heisman Trophy winner, and College Football Hall of Famer Steve Spurrier, University of Georgia legend and College Football Hall of Famer Vince Dooley, and sports broadcaster Laura Rutledge with many more to be announced.
The Wuerffel Foundation will host the event as part of its mission to inspire greater service in the world. Proceeds from the weekend will directly impact the mission and needs of Desire Street Ministries, of which Wuerffel has served as executive director for the past 15 years.
“We are excited to continue our tradition of joining together in rivalry to give back to a greater cause,” Wuerffel said. “The storied rivalry between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs continues on, and so too does Desire Street’s commitment to revitalizing communities. It’s such a joy to channel the spirit of competition into greater service and we hope that you will join us this October.”
On the eve of the golf tournament, the Desire Cup will kick off with its annual Gala Fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 28 in The Cloister Ballroom on Sea Island to raise funds to help Desire Street support and equip urban leaders who work with children and families living in distressed neighborhoods. ESPN and SEC Network reporter Laura Rutledge will emcee the event.
As a special moment in the evening, a football signed by children from the Donaldsonville Recreation Center for Kids in Louisiana will be auctioned off. Wuerffel kept the ball in his office as a memento from his time spent volunteering at the Center in 2007, and as a reminder of the value present in every human being. A marquee auction item since 2011, the football is auctioned off annually at each Desire Cup Gala, raising nearly $200,000 toward Desire Street’s mission.
The Desire Cup Golf Tournament will take place on Oct. 29, the day before ahead of the annual Florida-Georgia football game in Jacksonville on Oct. 30.
Desire Street started its ministry in the Ninth Ward of New Orleans, working side-by-side with neighbors to seek solutions for under-resourced communities. With headquarters now based in Atlanta, Desire Street continues to partner with ministry leaders in multiple neighborhoods and cities across the Southeast, with a focus on long-term revitalization plans that require deep commitment to spiritual and community development.
More information and individual and sponsor tickets to the Desire Cup are available at the website desirecup.com. If unable to attend, supporters can join virtually by donating to the 19th hole.