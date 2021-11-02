The Risley Middle School softball team recently capped an undefeated season by defeating Glynn Middle 11-3 in the middle school championship game held at Wainwright Field on Oct. 27.
Risley Middle’s Gigi Smiley and Glynn Middle’s Jada Boatright were named Players of the Game.
With members of the Glynn Academy softball team watching in support of their future teammates, the Risley Middle squad put the finishing touches on a perfect year to capture a fifth straight championship with a strong collective effort at the plate, in the circle, and in the field.
The Risley Middle championship team is made up of eighth-graders Shaylee West, Franziska Hatcher, Trinity Wise, Lexi Lang, Macelyn Best, Kamryn Martin and Smiley. Seventh-graders that will be returning to the team next season are Nyrsha Patel, Paige Godbey, Bristol Dyal, Peyton Wilborn and Sophie O’Banion.