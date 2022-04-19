Eliminated from playoff contention, the Pirates can take pride in playing spoiler in their final series of the season.
Brunswick High did just that Monday, striking a devastating blow to Effingham County’s hopes of hosting the first round of the state playoffs with a 3-0 victory over its Region 2-6A rival at Bud Couch Field.
Nearing the end of a tough season featuring a loaded schedule, the Pirates (13-15, 6-10) have played some of their best ball in April, winning five of the eight contests they’ve played this month, including four of five region matchups.
The Rebels (13-15, 10-6) entered Game 1 of the series with nearly every scenario still in play due to a four-way tie for first between Effingham, South Effingham, Richmond Hill and Glynn Academy, and Statesboro lingering two games back with three to play.
But with Riley Morgan on the mound, Brunswick made sure it would figure into the region’s final results. The junior delivered a complete game shutout of Effingham in his second straight gem of a start against a region foe.
Two weeks ago, Morgan struck out 11 batters while holding Bradwell Institute scoreless over seven innings, and after a two-inning relief appearance in a non-region game against Camden, he may have had his finest performance of the campaign considering the opponent.
Effingham averages more than six runs per contest in region play, but the Rebels only managed nine baserunners total against Morgan, who allowed a single to lead off the game before picking off the runner at first and retiring the next two batters.
Morgan walked a batter with one out in the second, and Effingham threatened to score in the third when it loaded the bases with two outs on an error, a single and a walk in consecutive at-bats, but the Brunswick starter escaped unscathed with a punchout both times.
After hitting a batter in the top of the fourth, Morgan retired six straight Rebels into the top of the sixth until an Effingham batter singled to right with one out. It would be the final Effingham batter to see the base paths, though as Morgan sat down the next five in order.
Morgan’s stellar performance kept the Pirates in the lead from wire-to-wire as the team went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first when the starter helped his own cause with a one-out single, advanced to second on a ground out, and scored on Caden Purvis’ double to right field.
Brunswick added another run an inning later when, following a ground out, Roland Chance singled and moved over to second after Jordan Lodise was hit by a pitch ahead of Johnathan Landers’ RBI single.
The Pirates tacked on one more run with two outs in the bottom of the fourth when Morgan scored Landers from second on a base hit to extend the lead to three runs. Not that he would need the extra insurance.
Morgan finished the contest 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored in addition to seven full innings on the mound with five strikeouts to just three hits and three walks. In 24.1 innings over four starts and five total appearances in region games, Morgan has crafted a 1.73 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP with 25 strikeouts to just 15 hits allowed.
Though Brunswick is still awaiting a return to the postseason for the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Pirates will look to continue to showcase their bright future as the series shifts to Springfield for Game 2 of the series Wednesday.