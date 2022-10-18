A hometown kid had front row seats to the wildest scene of the college football season.
This past weekend, No. 6 Tennessee downed No. 3 Alabama in a 52-49 thriller that snapped a 15-year drought in the rivalry for the Vols — setting off a massive celebration in Neyland Stadium that saw fans rush the field, rip out the goal posts, and deposit them in the Tennessee River.
The buzz from the instant classic could be felt around the country, but Brunswick High’s Riyon Rankin was smack dab in the middle of the action.
The reigning Class 6A state high jump champion, Rankin found himself on Rocky Top on an official visit when the party kicked off.
“It was crazy for me,” Rankin said. “To see so many people in one area of the stadium, that junk was crazy. Then after the game when everyone stormed the field, that was even crazier.”
Hop into a time machine, travel back 10 months, and try to convince society the events of last Saturday wasn’t some yellow-checkered fantasy.
Tennessee is fated for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl after another disappointing season that saw the Vols whipped 52-24 by recently crowned SEC champion Alabama. Rankin is coming off a promising sophomore season which ultimately ended with a third-place finish at the GHSA state tournament, where he jumped a respectable 6-feet, 4-inches. Even Tennessee head coach and director of track and field Duane Ross is still at North Carolina A&T in this jaunt back in time.
Needless to say, circumstances change quickly.
By March, Rankin has put himself on the national radar with a 7-foot jump at an early meet, and in May, the junior made history by becoming Glynn County’s first track and field state champion in 45 years.
A few weeks later, Ross took over the Tennessee job intact with the memories of the lanky kid he scouted at the Florida Relays in Gainesville.
When Brunswick track and field coach Brian Edwards passed along film of Rankin’s championship jump along to Ross, the new Vols coach was quick to invite the now senior to Knoxville for a visit. It just so happened to also be the weekend of Tennessee’s matchup against Alabama.
The invitation was sent about a month in advance — the Vols’ football team cautiously optimistic at the time, ranked No. 11 with a 3-0 record.
Eagerly awaiting just his second official visit, Rankin kept tabs on Tennessee, and the team continued to win, setting up a clash between undefeated top 10 teams as the backdrop for his trip.
After touring the campus, trying on uniforms, and talking to coaches, the usual paces of an official visit (aside from the boat party), Rankin wound up at Neyland Stadium for the hottest ticket of the weekend. Rankin spent some time on the sidelines as the Volunteers went through warmups before making his way into the stands to take his seat just behind the goal posts where Chase McGrath would eventually knock through the game-winning knuckler.
Until then, Rankin simply absorbed the environment of a major Division I sporting event while surrounded by a horde of passionate Tennessee fans.
“Some of them were like, ‘Oh, you’ve got to come here. If you want to come here, we want you here,’” Rankin said.
As the back-and-forth affair unfolded, it appeared Alabama would storm back and break the hearts of Tennessee fans once more as the Tide drove down field to set up the go-ahead field goal attempt with 15 seconds remaining.
But Alabama missed the 50-yard kick, leaving Tennessee with just enough time to do the unthinkable.
“I thought they were going to lose when Alabama had the field goal (chance),” Rankin said. “Then (Tennessee) had two plays where they drove after they missed the field goal, they got in field goal range. When I saw them kick the ball, it looked like ol’ boy hit it, and it still went in though. The field goal went in, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, let’s go.’
“Then I saw people going on the field, and I’m like, ‘We can do that?’ They were like, ‘Yes,’ so I’m like, ‘Let’s go,’ and we hopped down too.”
Much of the 101,915 in attendance flooded onto Shields-Watkins Field to smoke cigars and celebrate with the team, providing Rankin the opportunity to meet one of the heroes of the game.
“Jalin Hyatt, the number 11, he had five touchdown catches that game, and I got to shake his hand,” Rankin said. “I took a picture, and I’m like, ‘Yes, sir. He’s him.’”
As Rankin made the most of his first Tennessee game, some more experienced Volunteer fans took to the goal posts, tearing both down and proceeded to carry more than 30 feet of metal out of the stadium and to the waters of the Tennessee River.
“That was crazy,” Rankin said. “I ain’t seen nothing like that. Got them all in the river.”
Until last weekend, Rankin had only made one official visit, a trip to Southern Miss, where he was offered a full scholarship. He has also received an offer from FAMU.
And though he hasn’t been formally extended an offer from Tennessee just yet — the Volunteers are waiting until after Rankin’s basketball season to see what competition crops up — the school undoubtably made an unforgettable first impression.
“They’re on top,” Rankin said matter-of-factly. “They’re on top.”
But Rankin wasn’t the only Brunswick track and field athlete to take an official visit this past weekend. Pirates hurdler Nick Gray also left the Golden Isles to make the trek to Kennesaw State for his first college visit.
As a junior, Gray won gold in the 110-meter hurdles at the Region 2-6A meet with a time of 14.89 before going on to finish second at sectionals (14.89) and seventh at state (14.44). He also earned bronze at the state meet as a sophomore with a time of 14.5, and he holds the Brunswick High School record of 14.34 in the race.
“It was a good experience,” said Gray, who also plays football for the Pirates. “The environment was like home there. It was real cool there.
“They took me through the campus, let me talk to a couple of players that are on the team, and then we went to a football game.”
The trip was a bit of a pick up for Gray, who lost out on his senior season on the gridiron when he suffered an injury one series into Brunswick’s fall scrimmage.
Although Gray didn’t get quite the show as his teammate at Tennessee — Kennesaw State fell 51-24 against Central Arkansas — getting a chance to see the football team was still an enjoyable experience for the two-sport athlete, who plans to speak to the staff about reprising his role in the secondary.
“Their football team, it was OK,” Gray said with a smirk. “I know they’ve got some players, I know No. 21 on defense, he was pretty good. I liked him.”
Obviously Kennesaw State liked Gray too. Just an hour into his ride back to Brunswick, he’d landed his second college offer.
“(Kennesaw assistant Rachel Coelho) called me when I was on the way to my house,” Gray said. “I was going to call my mom, that’s when she called me. I was wondering what number it was, so I answered it, and she was telling me this is Kennesaw State — I was thinking about that already because I was talking to my mom about college stuff.
“So I picked up, we had a conversation for like 30 minutes about how she wanted me to come to the campus.”
Gray already had an offer from Reinhardt on the table, but picking up another following what once felt like a devastating setback came with warm feelings of euphoria.
Both Gray and Rankin will have their choice of colleges to choose from.
“It felt good,” Gray said. “It felt like all the hard work paid off.”