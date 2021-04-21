The boys were back in town Wednesday for Day 1 of the SEC Championship at Sea Island Golf Club.
Three players that have previously called the Golden Isles home are among the field that teed off on the par 70, 7,005-yard Seaside Course for the first round of stroke play, which saw Georgia jump out front at 5-under 275.
St. Simons native Davis Thompson played a crucial role in building UGA’s two-stroke lead over second-place Tennessee by firing off a 2-under 68 in the senior’s return to the island.
“It’s great (to be back),” Thompson said. “Obviously we didn’t play last year, so it’s kind of bittersweet being my last one, but I’m trying to play well and play well for the team.
“It’s good to come home and kind of feel pretty comfortable playing golf.”
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 SEC Championship, but the tournament finally began its 20th year at Sea Island Golf Club, where Georgia has won six of 19 titles, the last coming in 2016.
Last time the SEC Championship was played at Sea Island, Arkansas pulled off a stunning upset over Auburn in match play to win its first conference title since 1995. Led by Segundo Pinto, who sits atop the individual leaderboard at 6-under, the Razorbacks ended the first round just three strokes back of the Bulldogs.
But Thompson, who entered the week ranked No. 3 in the Amateur World Golf Ranking, is right in the thick of the hunt for the individual crown, tying teammate Spence Ralston as the Bulldogs’ low scorer in Round 1 despite sitting at 1-over through 14 holes.
Thompson eagled the par 5 No. 15 and dropped in a birdie on No. 17 to finish the round strong.
A testament to the Georgia’s opening round, former Coastal Georgia standout Eli Scott finished among the top half of the 70-man field, but his score of 1-over 71 was not one of his team’s top four scorers — who each rank within the top 10 on the individual leaderboard.
Scott has more than proven he’s capable of going extremely low on any given day though. The former Ping First Team NAIA All-American shot a 66 to finish T2nd at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship in March.
“Every time I come back down here, I have good vibes, and today kind of showed that,” Scott said. “I didn’t have my best stuff, but I kind of scrambled with what I had, and made do with it.”
Former Frederica Academy standout Sarut Vongchaisit also made his return to St. Simons for the SEC Championship, finishing the first round as Ole Miss’ low scorer at 2-over 72.
However, as the last SEC Championship proved, a lot can still happen over the next four days.
Auburn ran away with the stroke play portion of the tournament by 16 strokes in 2019, and Tiger teammates Jovan Rebula and Graysen Huff decided the individual crown in a playoff, but Arkansas took home the grand prize.
After 54 holes, the top eight teams will advance to match play Saturday and Sunday, which will effectively even the score once more.
Until then, Thompson just hopes he and his team can just continue to do what they did Wednesday.
“Our goal is to win the stroke play portion and then just let match play take care of itself,” Thompson said. “Anything can happen in match play, but we’re going to worry about that when we get there. It was good to get off to a nice start, and just hopefully we can do it again tomorrow.”