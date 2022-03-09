Brunswick High blinked first in an early slugfest against Richmond Hill, falling on the road Tuesday 13-4.
The Pirates (6-5, 0-2 Region 2-6A) and the 10th-ranked Wildcats (9-2, 2-0) combined for 10 runs over the first two innings, but a scoreless top of the third for BHS allowed Richmond Hill to pull away with four runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Kyle Lodise led off the game with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, stole third, and scored on a ground out by Roland Chance to give the Pirates an early 1-0 lead.
But a defensive disaster in the bottom of the first allowed Richmond Hill to quickly surge back in front 4-1. After a lead-off single, the Wildcats’ run scored on an error in the ensuing at-bat, which also ended in a single.
The next three Richmond Hill batters each reached base safely on Brunswick errors before two more runs crossed the plate on the fifth error of the frame.
Still trailing by just three runs, the Pirates narrowed the deficit to one in the top of the second when, with one out, Matthew Neal was hit by a pitch and Isaiah Brauda worked a walk to give BHS a pair of runners.
Neal advanced to third on an error by the Richmond Hill pitcher and a passed ball during Brauda’s at-bat, and he’d score on Elijah Wellman’s line drive to left field. Brauda moved up to third in the ensuing at-bat before tagging up and scoring on Jordan Lodise’s sacrifice fly to draw Brunswick to within 4-3.
The Pirates’ defense would fail them once more in the bottom of the second when, with two outs, an error on a ground ball to shortstop scored a run and kept the inning alive. The following at-bat ended in a two-RBI single that extended Richmond Hill’s advantage back to four runs.
After Brunswick’s scoreless third, Richmond Hill struck again with two outs. A single and two walks loaded the bases ahead of a two-RBI double. The next batter drove in two more with a single to right, and the Pirates suddenly trailed 11-3.
Kyle Lodise led off the top of the fifth with a solo shot to left field, but it would be the Pirates’ only base hit over the final four innings. The senior finished 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored. The rest of the BHS lineup went a combined 1-for-20 with two walks, two runs scored and one RBI.
Though Brunswick has dropped its first series of region play, it got the chance to salvage the three-game set with a win against Richmond Hill in the finale at Bud Couch Field on Thursday.