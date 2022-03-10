Brunswick High was unable to stave off a sweep at the hands of No. 10 Richmond Hill on Wednesday, falling 11-5 in the series finale at Bud Couch Field.
For the second consecutive night, the Pirates (6-6, 0-3 Region 2-6A) fell behind the Wildcats (10-2, 3-0) early and were unable to makeup the deficit. After scoring seven runs over the first two innings of Game 2 on Tuesday, Richmond Hill struck for eight runs over the first two frames of Game 3 — five coming before BHS had secured an out.
A couple of walks sandwiched around a double loaded the bases for the Wildcats in the top of the first before a hit batter and a walk pushed two runs across. Following a pitching change, another walk and hit batter extended the Richmond Hill lead to 4-0.
One more run scored on a double play, but Brunswick was finally able to escape the inning with a five-run deficit on a strikeout in the ensuing at-bat, and it quickly got a few runs back in the bottom half of the frame.
Following consecutive singles by Kyle Lodise and Riley Morgan to open the inning, the former scored on an error by the catcher while the latter advanced to third. Tyler Gadson came on as a pinch runner for Morgan and scored on another error a batter later to draw to within 5-2.
But Brunswick struggled to find the strike zone again in the second, hitting the first two Richmond Hill batters preceding an RBI double. After a strikeout, another run scored on a ground out to third before the Wildcats extended the lead to 8-2 on an error by the third baseman.
Richmond Hill tacked on runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth to go up 11-2 before BHS made a late push.
Elijah Wellman drove in a run on a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, and Jonathan Landers scored on a passed ball a couple batters later. Matthew Neal also recorded an RBI on a ground out in the seventh, but it was too little too late for the Pirates, who struck out 12 times over seven innings facing University of Georgia commit Leighton Finley.
Finley also finishes the series 6-for-10 with three walks, two RBIs and seven runs scored at the plate. Augusta University signee Lodise was the Pirates’ most consistent bat over the three-game set, going 6-for-9 with two walks, an RBI and four runs scored.
Brunswick will look to bounce back from the sweep when it begins its series against Statesboro on the road Monday at 6 p.m.