Spring has looked a bit different at Glynn Academy this year.
The Red Terrors are in the thick of spring football practice for the first time since 2019 with a slate that is scheduled to conclude with the program’s Lift-A-Thon fundraiser and Red and White spring game on Thursday.
Due in part to the large number of multi-sport athletes that make up the roster, Glynn Academy decided against formal spring practices and games this last few years in favor of doubling up on fall scrimmages.
The coronavirus did away with all of spring in 2020, and the ensuing two years saw the Terrors hold after-school workouts without equipment and weight training during the spring.
But looking to get a jump-start on a season in which it is set to break in a first-time varsity quarterback, Glynn felt it was imperative to begin its pursuit of a 16th consecutive postseason appearance.
“We just needed some work on something,” said Terrors head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “Starting with a new quarterback, we felt had to get him in a huddle and play some live football, make up those 10 days of practice. It was tough to make them up when you do the two scrimmages.”
Tyler Devlin is set to graduate and play baseball at Florida State College in Jacksonville after passing for nearly 2,300 yards and 22 touchdowns over two seasons as Glynn Academy’s starting signal caller, and next in line is his teammate on the diamond Ryan Schueneman.
Schueneman played tight end and outside linebacker for the Terrors a year ago, but he’s adapted well to the transition to quarterback thus far.
“He’s been doing well,” Hidalgo said. “He has a lot of things he’s got to work on, but he’s done some really good things. I think he’s going to have a good season.”
Once fall rolls around, Schueneman should receive plenty of support from his skill positions.
Coming off a sophomore season that saw him rack up more than 1,200 total yards and 13 touchdowns, Greg Peacock should be one of the most dynamic running backs in the state. He’s already received Power 5 offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Minnesota.
Glynn Academy also returns 6-foot-5 pass catcher David Prince, who has offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Appalachian State and Troy after hauling in 28 receptions for 607 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Terrors will be led by all-region linebacker Da’Vontae Lang, who racked up 84 tackles, two tackles for a loss and two fumble recoveries a year ago. Trent Tankersley also returns after an all-region selection at linebacker, while Ryan Young and Gavin Wells are set to reprise their roles in the secondary.
Still, there will be holes Glynn Academy must address between now and fall — namely its star specialist tandem of long snapper David Stanphill and kicker/punter Kody Arnold.
Stanphill was a 5-star long-snapping recruit who committed to Navy, and Arnold committed to Mercer following a season that saw him named the Region 2-6A Special Teams Player of the Year for connecting on 32/35 extra points and averaging 41.8 yards per punt.
John McCleod will graduate after playing both sides of the line of scrimmage for the Terrors last season, and Hank Noonan served as a reliable option in both the run and pass game with 238 rushing yards and 112 receiving yards.
None of those absences were pressing as Glynn Academy put its turf practice field to work Monday.
“The kids have been great,” Hidalgo said. “We’ve had a really good spring. It’s been really good. We’re going to have a good football team next year.”