Two weeks since testing itself against a presumptive state title contender, the Pirates are set to do it again — only this time, the score counts.
Brunswick High hosts Pierce County, the fourth-ranked team and defending state champions in Class 3A, in its season opener at Glynn County Stadium today at 7:30 p.m.
A state championship has been the Pirates’ goal since summer, making the Bears the perfect litmus test for the program. Pierce County is 37-3 over the past three seasons, including a 31-10 victory over Brunswick in last year’s opener that served as the starting block of its title run.
In that contest, the Bears sacked Pirates quarterback KJ Lee five times and forced two turnovers, turning a 12-2 halftime advantage into a 31-2 lead going into the final period. The turning point came when Brunswick running back Chuckobe Hill took a helmet to the knee, forcing him out of the game after gaining 55 yards on five carries.
Entering the season off a 1,000-yard rushing campaign as a sophomore, Hill wouldn’t see the field again for a month. Now a senior, Hill considers the rematch against Pierce as his revenge game.
It will also be an opportunity for his head coach to earn some revenge after falling in his first matchup against the Bears since his six-year stint with the program. Pender was the head coach at Pierce County from 2011-16, compiling a 54-18 record and two region titles in his tenure.
Despite the loss, there was plenty for Brunswick to build off. Along with Hill, Ree Simmons and Leon Charlton combined to rush for 127 yards at 5.5 yard per carry. Keon Leggett also picked off Pierce County quarterback Jermaine Brewton two times.
But it was still Brewton who burned the Pirates the most in the last meeting — completing 10-of-13 passes for 191 yards and two scores in addition to seven rushes for 52 yards and another touchdown.
In fact, Brunswick held Pierce County preseason all-state selection DJ Bell in check to the tune of just 73 yards in a season he finished with 1,521 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. The Bears’ other preseason all-state honorees — linebacker Donelius Johnson (113 tackles, 24 tackles for a loss, and 12 sacks in nine games) and defensive back Daytin Baker (six interceptions and seven passes defensed) — also made their impacts later on last season.
When Pierce gets clicking though, its proven to be a devastating force — averaging 35.2 points per game while holding opponents to 9.7 a season ago.
Brunswick has seemingly taken its program to the next level since the last meeting though. Over the 11 games since they played the Bears, the Pirates are 8-3, averaging 31.3 points scored and 17.5 points against.
Simmons took over the reigns of Brunswick’s running game in Hill’s absence and finished with 1,176 rushing yards, which was the fifth-most in Class 6A. Now both are healthy and sharing the backfield once more, along with Charlton. New addition Jayden Drayton can also provide a spark to the running game from the slot.
On defense, the Pirates can rely on defensive tackle Ka’Shawn Thomas to help control the line of scrimmage. The 6-foot, 301-pound junior was recently ranked as a four-star prospect and the fifth-best defensive tackle in his class by Rivals.
Brunswick flashed the potential for a ferocious pass rush in its scrimmage against Ware County last week, and the Pirates intercepted Gators star, and Central Florida commit, Thomas Castellanos three times in three quarters of play.
If BHS can muster the same harassment of Pierce sophomore Carson Sloan, the Pirates will be primed for an upset.