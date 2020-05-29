Glynn County’s high school programs will follow the lead set by the Georgia High School Association and begin holding voluntary summer workouts and conditioning June 8, according to a statement released Friday.
Last Thursday, the GHSA announced it would allow its member schools to open up a conditioning period as long as a list of guidelines and restrictions were adhered to — among which forbids the use of locker rooms or shower facilities, requiring athletes to report to the facility dressed for conditioning and shower at home, and limits groups of no more than 20, including two coaches, that can participate in workouts per sport at any given time on campus.
Following along with the protocols laid down by the GHSA, the Glynn County School System teamed with its sports medicine team at Southeast Georgia Health System to develop its own return to play guide for coaches and athletes.
“We have placed every precaution necessary to keep our athletes, coaches, and essential staff safe while allowing our athletes to return for workouts and conditioning activities,” said Glynn County Athletic Director Steve Waters in the statement released Friday. “The athletic department has spent thousands of dollars on cleaning supplies and we will be working hard to sanitize all of our facilities and weight equipment.”
Dr. Beau Sasser, medical director of the sports medicine program at SGHS, added: “Our coaches and staff are eager to get players back on the field under the safety protocols set forth by the GHSA.
“After spring sports ended so abruptly, we’d like to bring as much normalcy to the upcoming fall season as we are able. We know going forward that many of our training guidelines will have to be adapted to safeguard the health of the teams, and we feel that we have formulated a plan that does that.”
A COVID-19 policy on Return to Sport states Glynn County Athletics will implement additional measures to ensure the safety of its athletics staff and student-athletes in accordance with guidelines set by the Center of Disease Control, GHSA, GISA, the National Federation of State High School Associations, and the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
As student-athletes report for workouts with their assigned group — which cannot change for the duration of the guidance — at a designated time and location, both they and coaches are required to stop at screening checkpoints prior to the session.
In addition to a temperature screening, coaches and student-athletes will be asked questions such as: Have you had a fever in the last week? Have you had a new or unexplained cough? Have you had new or unexplained shortness of breath? Has anyone in your household, or anyone you are in close contact with been diagnosed with COVID-19 or has been tested for COVID-19 because of illness? Have you been tested for COVID-19?
The GHSA also requires similar questions be posted as signage at each workout site.
If the answer to each question is “no,” then the student-athlete or coach will be allowed to participate. If they answer “yes,” they will be denied participation and other members of their designated group will be informed to take extra precaution until cleared by a physician or a negative COVID-19 test.
If the test comes back positive, the entire workout group will be required to get tested and may not return to participation until a negative test result is submitted to the sports medicine staff.
In an attempt to limit exposure, the Return to Play guidelines recommend outside of sport participation, student-athletes, coaches, and staff should continue to maintain appropriate social distance and use of personal protective equipment, including when sharing rides.
During workouts, the GHSA also requires social-distancing of six feet at all times. Masks are recommended in the weight room, and equipment must be cleaned prior to each workout and sanitized between use of each student with at least 15 minutes scheduled between each group to allow time for disinfecting.
The guide also stressed the NFHS recommendation that every student athlete use their own personal water bottles as hydration stations will not be utilized in early phases of reopening, and hand sanitizer should be plentiful and readily available.
Summit Sports Medicine and Coca-Cola has already helped the cause in the return of Glynn County athletics, donating water bottles and Powerade to the athletic department, though it’ll still need assistance from boosters in supplying hand wipes and hand sanitizer.
However, no visitors will be allowed at conditioning sessions through at least June 26, and no competition is allowed between schools.
But there has been no high school athletic practices or games in Glynn County since March 12, when the GHSA released a statement recommending its members postpone spring sports indefinitely due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
A safe plan to open up a conditioning period is the first step towards an athletic season this fall.
“Getting our athletes acclimated to the heat, and allowing them to regain strength will be critical to the safety of our athletes in July and August if we are cleared to resume practice,” Waters said. “The current plan for the Georgia High School Association is to return to competitive athletics on time in August. Our guide follows the instructions of the National Federation and the Georgia High School Association.
“Again, the teamwork between the Southeast Georgia Health System Sports Medicine team and our school system has been amazing, and I am so grateful for their support and hard work. We would ask any parents that may have questions to contact the head coach of each sport or contact the Athletic Trainers at Glynn Academy and Brunswick High. The emails for the athletic trainers can be found on our athletic website beginning Monday.”