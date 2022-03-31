With their opportunity to leave a legacy on the line, the Glynn Academy boys found themselves in a familiar position in the finals of the Region 2-6A Tennis Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
Locked in a battle against Statesboro a week ago, a loss at No. 1 doubles ended Glynn’s bid for an upset over the reigning region champions.
In a rematch to decide the 2022 region title, the Terrors flipped the script with Hayes Chitty and Wesley Gash clinching the program’s first league championship since 2018 in a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 victory over the Blue Devils’ Hudson Lanier and Jack Hagan.
Glynn Academy defeated Statesboro 3-1 — the match between Brock Mitchell and Holden Hall at No. 1 singles called in the third set tied at 3-3 — signifying the Terrors’ return to their heyday as an elite program in the state.
“Statesboro is such a great team, and such a great program, and we felt like we were right there,” said Terrors head coach Marcus Long. “We were really close last year. We felt like earlier this year we were close with them as well. So to take that next step was really big for our program.
“We want to restore those days where Glynn Academy was consistently winning region championships and going deep into state. That’s our long term goal here, and we feel like this is a good start for the program.”
All but No. 1 singles player Jaben Hardin returned from a Glynn team that advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the Class 6A playoffs a year ago with the previously homeschooled Mitchell sliding in atop the lineup.
Since the beginning of the season, Long maintained the depth and experience of the boys’ team would be their strength, and his belief came to fruition over the two-day tournament.
Second-seeded Glynn opened its tournament run with a perfect sweep of No. 7 Bradwell Institute. The Tigers forfeited both doubles lines, and the Terrors got 6-0, 6-0 victories from Mitchell at No. 1 and Andrew McKinnon at No. 2 to secure advancement with No. 2 Banks Harrison leading his match 6-0, 5-0.
No. 6 Brunswick High fell 3-0 to No. 3 Effingham County in its first-round match with Gareth Ireland dropping 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Corey Pittman losing 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, and No. 1 doubles tandem of A.J. Hemenway and Jose Julian falling 6-0, 6-0 before the matches of No. 1 singles player Luke Guadagnoli and No. 2 doubles’ Gerald Cope and Jordan Jimmerson were ended.
Coming back out for Day 2 of the tournament, Glynn defeated Effingham 3-1 in its semifinals match, Mitchell defeating his counterpart 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1. Playing at No. 2 singles, David Thompson won his match 6-2, 6-2.
Chitty and Gash suffered the lone Terrors loss at the hands of the Rebels 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, but the No. 2 tandem of Coleman Harrison and Cam Gazaway pulled out a 6-4, 6-1 triumph to end the match with Graham Meetz locked in a 6-2, 4-5 battle at No. 3 singles and send GA to the region finals.
On the other side of the bracket, the Statesboro boys earned a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed in the tournament before meeting No. 4 Richmond Hill, which had beaten No. 5 South Effingham in its opening match.
Statesboro downed Richmond Hill to advance back to the title match against a Glynn Academy team it had triumphed over just a week earlier.
Once again, the spotlight shined on the matchup at No. 1 doubles.
“It was really close, came down to that No. 1 doubles match,” Long said of the previous meeting. “I told my wife earlier we were in déjà vu because last time we played them, we were up 3-2 and it all went bad.
“Here we were again, up 3-2, and I just looked at the guys and said ‘Listen, look at where we are, and let’s correct this.’ To be able to get over that hurdle today, to beat a fantastic program with great kids, it means the world to me. It’s just a great day for us.”
With their teammates glaring intently through the fence caging the court, Chitty and Gash denied the comeback attempt by the Blue Devils, the final point eliciting a celebration on the court.
Once formally awarded the hardware, the Terrors coach spoke to his players about the lasting impact.
“This is something they’re going to tell their grandchildren about,” Long said. “This is one of those moments you never forget no matter where you go. Part of your legacy is what you’ve done here today, and so to be able to put your stamp on this and say, ‘We did this’ is just an incredible feeling. For me as a coach, to have so many great kids that have come out and worked so hard, and just to see them have this success means the world to me personally.”
The Glynn Academy girls also have plenty to be proud of following their fourth-place finish at the region tournament, earning a spot in the postseason despite losing their No. 1 singles player to a torn ACL in the team’s first practice.
Regardless, the Terrors managed to secure the fourth seed entering the tournament, and hold off South Effingham 3-1 in the first round to lock in a playoff berth.
No. 2 Anna Vrolijk won 6-2, 6-2, and No. 3 Kat Flores beat her opponent 6-2, 6-0. The duo of Carolina Wessel and Kat Cranz’s 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 2 doubles secured the win despite a 6-1, 6-1 loss from Emma Clarke and Ansley Beck at No. 1 doubles.
No. 1 singles player Ellie Luppino trailed 3-6, 0-3 in her match when it was pulled.
The sixth-seeded Brunswick girls dropped their first-round matchup against third-seeded Richmond Hill 3-0 with No. 1 doubles team of Miya Butts and Emma Shaffer, No. 2 doubles team of Lyla Horton and Madison McDonald, and No. 3 singles player Katelyn Pittman each falling 6-0, 6-0 with the matches of No. 1 La’zarra Holloway and No. 2 Meredith Dempsey pulled afterward.
In the semifinals, Glynn’s girls lost 3-0 to No. 1 seed Statesboro — Luppino trailing 6-0, 5-2 at No. 1 and Kat Flores down 3-6, 1-4 at No. 3 when the Blue Devils earned their third and final point.
Terrors’ No. 2 Vrolijk lost 6-0, 6-2, No. 1 doubles duo of Beck and Clarke fell 6-1, 6-1, and the tandem of Wessel and Ella Henry lost 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
Glynn Academy was closer in the third-place match against Richmond Hill, losing 3-1 when Luppino fell 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1, Flores lost 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2, and Clarke and Beck dropped their No. 1 doubles match 6-3, 6-4.
Wessel and Cranz rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 2 doubles, but Vrolijk’s match was suspended at No. 2 singles with the outcome decided.
The Statesboro girls wound up winning the Region 2-6A title, but Glynn Academy has nothing to hang its head about in earning a playoff spot in a season filled with adversity.
“We’ve kind of been through a rebuild, and to be able to put it all together today, this is why I came to Glynn Academy, to compete for region championships, to win region championships, and it’s a dream come true to be here and be a part of this program with these guys and girls,” Long said.