Brunswick High wrestling enjoyed its most successful season in program history last year, it’s first under head coach Tommy Bartolotta, and it doesn’t look like the good times will be coming to an end any time soon.
The Pirates finished third out of 23 teams at the Locust Grove Invitational on Saturday as eight varsity wrestlers compiled 257 points to finish behind just the hosting Wildcats and the Brookwood Broncos.
Trent Burke, Jeremiah Dawson, William Abbott, Demonta Pitts, Marcus Norman, Peter McKinney, Jordan Prado, and Blake Ethridge each slotted in among the top four in their respective brackets — the former three at the top.
Competing at 113, Burke defeated Locust Grove’s Christian Gordon in 1:56 in the championship match. Dawson pinned North Oconee’s Luke Jarvis in 2:51 to win at 126. Abbott also won by pinfall in the finals — in fact, he pinned every wrestler he faced, concluding with a triumph over Brookwood’s Bryan Cardona-Soto in 1:51 in the 285 final.
“Trent Burke looked strong as he wrestled up a weight class,” Bartolotta said. “Jeremiah Dawson and William Abbott dominated their respective weight classes.”
Pitts was a match away from claiming a fourth first-place finish for Brunswick at 132 after a 6-0 victory over Union Grove’s Gavin Zuegel, who placed fifth in 5A last year, but he ultimately fell 12-2 against 4A runner up out of North Oconee Beau Branand.
Norman took third in 138 after winning his pool with a couple second-period pins and a decision, while McKinney (120), Prado (145), and Ethridge (152B) each placed fourth.
“Marcus Norman was impressive,” Bartolotta said. “He has moved up five weight classes from last year.
“Blake Ehtridge shows a lot of promise as a freshman.”
Even the Pirates’ junior varsity squad had a solid early showing, placing 10th of 23 in a scramble event. Ian Deloney (113) and Shon Vissar (120) each finished a perfect 5-0.