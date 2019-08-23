McIntosh County Academy won’t be the biggest team in Class A-Public — in stature or roster size.
But an athletic bunch under the direction of the coach with the best winning percentage in program history may be enough to begin the revival of Buccaneer football in Darien.
Bradley Warren took over at McIntosh County in April, returning to the location of his first head coaching job in hopes of building another contender. From 1999-2001, Warren won more than 70 percent of his games — the team’s 11 wins in 2000 are still the most in a single season in the program’s 38-year history.
The Buccaneers are just 18-35 over the past five seasons, but they went 27-11 in three seasons under Warren nearly two decades ago.
On the field, McIntosh won’t look much different than it did in Warren’s first tenure as he plans to run the a hybrid version of the classic wing-T offense, a system that could catch unprepared teams off guard in the modern era of football.
“Everybody sees the spread every Saturday and Sunday,” Warren said. “This is just a different system.”
Although the Buccaneers are still attempting to manufacture some depth at the junior varsity level in the trenches, there are currently 12 offensive linemen in the program, including five seniors. Currently there are six o-linemen that are pegged to see significant time on Friday nights.
Center David Hulet has missed few, if any, of the 40-plus practices MCA has held this summer, while guards Azavon Lawton and Tyrese Dixon will bring a toughness to the unit, especially when pulling around the perimeter.
Tackles Stanley Rush and Spencer Rozier will make up much of the size on the offensive line, and Matt Palmer will act as a utility lineman with the ability to play anywhere along the offensive front.
McIntosh lost jack-of-all trades Johnny Cummings, who led the team in rushing (495), receiving (297), and touchdowns (nine) as one of five seniors a year ago, but the cupboard at skill positions is far from bare.
Will Jones and Trent Johnson will take most of the snaps at the fullback position while the wing back rotation will feature Ellijay Ellison and Gamri Jones with Jordan Prince and Miles Wood also competing for snaps in an explosive backfield.
“We’ve got three in the main running back, full back position that can go 80 yards any time,” Warren said.
McIntosh County Academy will rotate through quick, shifty receivers in the slot with deep threats Corinthians Reed and Khay Loyd lining up at split end. RayJohn West and William Ryals will also give the team a couple athletic pass catchers at tight end.
Dalton McClellan returns at quarterback for the Buccaneers coming off an up-and-down sophomore campaign that saw him complete just over 40 percent of his passes for 624 yards and four touchdowns to nine interceptions.
But McClellan flashed his upside by throwing for 127 yards and a touchdown on 10-of-16 passing in a loss against Class A-Private semifinalist Savannah Christian, and Warren has been impressed with his transition into the new offense.
“He’s really done well in our wing-T system,” Warren said. “He’s a good wing-T quarterback.”
When all else fails, Warren also feels good about returning kicker Seth Maxwell’s ability to add three points when the Buccaneers are in the red zone.
Defensively, McIntosh will primarily lineup in an odd front in an effort to take advantage of its athleticism on the back end.
Expect to see the Buccaneers flying around on defense and rallying to the ball as they look to offset its lack of size.
“We’re not very big, but we run extremely well,” Warren said. “We’ve probably got 10 kids on defense that runs under a 4.7.”
The head coach praised Wood and Austin Crosby’s understanding of the defense in the front and their ability to relay the staff’s message to their teammates on the field.
Loyd, Jones, and Ellison will each see time in the secondary, where their leadership will be invaluable in the backend.
Despite coming off a dismal 1-9 season that saw the Buccaneers lose eight straight games to begin the year, there’s a charge in the program at McIntosh County Academy.
“They want to win,” Warren said. “I have not had one gripe with effort. You can’t coach effort. I don’t think I’ve had to ask someone more than once to do something.
“I feel like, honestly, the more we’re around, the more dangerous we’ll become later in the year.”