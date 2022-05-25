Not knowing this past season would be the last of his 40-plus years as a coach, Frederica’s Carl Nash brought the Knights to an Elite Eight appearance and a runners-up finish in region play, earning The News' 2022 Coastal Georgia All-Area Boys Basketball Coach of the Year award for his efforts.
With a key portion of his team finishing up their season on the gridiron, Nash felt the absence of some allowed the younger players to learn.
“It helped us to be without those guys a little bit because the others that were young were able to learn how to play before we got some of the veterans back. That really helped us I think.”
Being able to gel as a cohesive unit once everyone hit the court together, Nash only had one concern, perimeter shooting.
“I was a little concerned with how we shot the ball,” Nash said. “I didn’t think we had very good perimeter shooting on this team but it was adequate. I think if we would have had some consistent shooting we could have done even better. I was happy with the season and I thought all the players contributed in a way they should have. I have nothing but praise for this team I really don’t.”
Fighting through some ups and downs in crucial parts of the season, the Knights battled their way to the GISA Class 3A region championship game. Losing to eventual state champions, St. Andrew’s, Nash believed his team was in every one of those defeats until the very end.
“I was happy for our team,” Nash said. “I think if you are going to go out on a winning season, this is the kind of season you want to go out on with really good kids and good players. I just felt like they did the best they could in the circumstance and it was a great way to finish it up.”
Although the team was unable to reach the 20-win benchmark they had set out, Nash was pleased with how his team finished.
After the Elite Eight loss at the hands of Creekside Christian Academy, Nash decided to hang up his clipboard and retire from the game he loved.
Telling his team the decision to ultimately retire from the sidelines, Nash let it be known that he would still be the athletic director for Frederica and his players could always come to talk to him.
“I think it is really easier for them to know that I am in the same office and they can always still come see me,” Nash said. “(I) won’t discuss coach-player anymore because that’s not me, but I will definitely discuss the game and what is going on outside the game. If anything that they need help with I’ll still be there to do that. I think that really helps when you are making the transition. To be honest, it helps me too because I don’t think I can just walk away and go fishing. That’s why I wanted to stay as athletic director, I think it’s important to still have that connection with them as well as all the other student-athletes.”