The bid for an RSM repeat champion took a hit Friday with the cut following Round 2 at Sea Island Golf Club.
In nine years of the RSM Classic, no player has won the tournament twice. It doesn’t appear that will change in the 10th edition of the event as five of the eight former winners in the field missed the cut, prematurely ending their respective weekends. Inaugural champion, Heath Slocum didn’t play in the tournament.
Last year’s winner, Charles Howell III, finished the first two rounds at 2 under, two strokes behind the cut line, despite starting the day off with a birdie on hole No. 10 of the Plantation Course. Howell shot a 70 on Seaside on Thursday, but bogeys on Nos. 12 and 15 on the front nine, and Nos. 2, 4, and 7 on the back prevented him from making a run in Round 2 in spite of five birdies on the day.
It’s only the second time Howell has missed the cut at the RSM in 10 starts. In addition to his championship, he’s finished t6th, t7th, t9th, t13th t27th, t32nd and t73rd.
Playing with Howell and tournament host, and former Glynn Academy standout, Davis Love III, who also missed the cut at even par, 2016 champion Kevin Kisner actually put together a tremendous second round on Plantation that saw him shake off a double bogey on No. 14 to eagle No. 18 and shoot four birdies on the back nine (Nos. 1, 4, 7 and 8) to shoot a 5 under 67.
Unfortunately for Kisner, he entered the day at 3 over after a opening round that saw him bogey five times on Seaside, and missed the cut at 2 under.
Robert Streb, the 2015 winner, also struggled to get much going on Seaside in Round 1, finishing at 3 over with just one birdie on the day. Streb picked up momentum early in Round 2 with birdies on Nos. 12, 15, 17 and 18, but when coupled with a pair of bogeys on the back nine, the hole was too large to climb out of, and he finished the tournament at 1 over.
The 2014 champion, Chris Kirk, avoided falling into a hole on Day 1, thanks in part to an eagle on Plantation No. 8 that erased two early bogeys — he just couldn’t reach the highs necessary to advance. The former University of Georgia golfer entered Round 2 at 1 under, and eagled again on Seaside No. 15 to go to 3 under on the tournament, but he’d stay there as his two birdies on the day were wiped out by a couple of bogeys and miss the cut by a single stroke.
Although Tommy “Two Gloves” Gainey won the 2012 RSM Classic, he nearly missed the 2020 event entirely after falling just shy of securing one of the top four spots in the Monday qualifier at the Brunswick Country Club.
However, as first alternate, Gainey got the call; he was just never able to establish himself. Three bogeys on the front nine of each round constantly had Gainey behind the 8-ball, and he’d finish the first two days at even par.
There are still three remaining former champions with a chance to repeat: 2018 winner Austin Cook, 2017’s Mackenzie Hughes, and 2011’s Ben Crane, though it’d be a monumental task for any of the three.
Cook notched seven birdies Friday on Seaside, nailing every putt under 10 feet, and 12 total over the first two rounds. However four bogeys over that span, and a triple bogey on Plantation No. 5, has him nine strokes behind leader Tyler Duncan at 5 under.
Hughes also got hot on Seaside, recovering from a bogey on his second hole to shoot a 68 in Round 1 after birding four on the back nine. He couldn’t lower his score much on Day 2 with just three birdies and a bogey on Plantation to bring him to 6 under for the tournament.
Alternatively, Crane did his best work on Plantation, where he fired off a 68 in Round 1 with birdies on Nos. 10, 13, and 14 on the front nine and Nos. 1 and 2 after the turn. Seaside wasn’t as fruitful though as Crane finished the second round with three birdies and three bogeys. He’s 8 strokes back on the leaderboard entering today.