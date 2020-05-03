As part of the Glynn County Schools Athletic Department’s ‘Be the Light’ campaign and videos they published Tuesday, the News is set to honor each of the community’s spring senior athletes.
Today we honor the six Glynn Academy boys and girls senior golfers, Abbey Herrin, Josh Metzger, Adi Parker, Worth Pickens, Megan Shinske, and Morgan Williams.
For girls head coach, Kip Hall, this senior group was his first since he started coaching girls golf at Glynn Academy.
“When you tell them to do something, they do it— they work on it,” Hall said. “They work out on their own, and that’s what makes them get so much better. That’s one thing I’m upset about is we were playing so good, and they work so hard. We were starting to click when this all happened.
“I wouldn’t know how I would have handled it. Your senior year is the best year of your life and all the functions and all the things you look forward to doing. It hurts to see that happen to them.”
This group of girls has been through it all together, and one of Hall’s favorite memories of them is when they played in the state tournament two years ago in Gainesville at Chicopee Golf Club.
“It rained, I believe, 12 inches in two days and they had to throw away their shoes, probably their clothes too,” Hall said. They fought through that adversity, and I just admired them. They should have called it, but they didn’t. It was the first time they did two rounds instead of only one, so they tried to push it through.
“It was just miserable — cold, rainy. It was a mountain course too, so there was water standing everywhere. They made it fun, though. I mean, it could have been a miserable time, but they had a blast, fought through the adversity, and made the best of it.”
For Glynn Academy’s boys golf team, head coach Mike Zito only had two seniors this season.
However, those two seniors mean a lot to him, especially Pickens, who took it to another level this season.
“Worth Pickens really took on a leadership role this year, even before the season started, he was organizing workouts and practices with the kids,” Zito said. “To watch him become the leader of the team was very rewarding for me to see that he had those kinds of skills. Josh is just a hard worker — self motivated. He started the game late and didn’t start playing until he was a freshman in high school. His work ethic is really good.”
For Zito, his favorite memory was the trips to tournaments and getting to know the guys on a deeper level than golf and seeing how close the guys got with each other.
“I’ve had Worth since he’s a freshman and same thing with Josh, but didn’t play varsity until his sophomore year,” Zito said. “Just watching them grow up and develop as golfers, and as young men, I’m so proud of them both.”
Zito said that both Pickens and Metzger are both going to college this upcoming fall as Metzger will be attending Penn State and Pickens is headed to the Classic City to attend the University of Georgia.