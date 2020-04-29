As part of the Glynn County Schools Athletic Department’s ‘Be the Light’ campaign and videos they published Tuesday, the News is set to honor each of the community’s spring senior athletes.
Today we honor the Glynn Academy baseball team’s five seniors — Kade Burkovich, Hayden Cooper, Nate Hannum, Paul Hegeman and Connor Jones.
Glynn’s baseball coach, Trent Mongero, went above and beyond to make sure his five 2020 seniors got to be honored despite having their season cut short.
On Tuesday, a caravan of over 30 vehicles rode all over St. Simons Island and Brunswick to the seniors’ houses honking their horns, flashing lights. It was quite the sight to see.
Once the parade concluded, the caravan, coaches, players, and, of course, seniors, brought the brigade of cars to Wainwright Field for senior night.
Following the social distancing guidelines, each senior walked with their family to their sign out in the outfield. Mongero read over the loudspeaker about each player, and the emotions in his voice illustrated how much he cared about this group of guys.
On the scoreboard it read 2020, and in the top corner where the batter’s number usually goes had a No.1 on it symbolizing the state ranking Glynn held when everything stopped.
The honks, cheers, clapping, and lights flashing never ceased as each guy got an equal amount of love from those who watched from their vehicles.
“It was a tear-jerker for sure as I fought back the tears the entire night,” Mongero said.
Senior night wasn’t the only thing Mongero did for his seniors.
Each guy got his own personalized message from Mongero, and each one was as personal and unique as the player.
“This group is super special because it’s my third year here, and they really have bought in and, it was showing,” Mongero said. “Every one of them has a story, and I’ve been putting those on Facebook and writing from my heart.”
The Terrors were 13-2 when everything shut down, and on track to have a special season.
These five guys were key pieces to the puzzle. Hegeman finished out the 2020 year batting .390 with four doubles and nine RBIs. He also contributed for the Terrors on the mound as he had a 2.0 ERA pitching seven innings and recording 12 strikeouts.
Hannum was a force on the mound for Glynn this season as he held a 0.583 ERA through 24 innings pitched. He recorded 23 strikeouts, seven walks and one save in his final season as a Terror.
These players had the chemistry makeup of a unique team. It all stemmed from this senior group.
“They’ve been not only contributing all of them, but they’ve been really helping us win,” Mongero said. “To me, that’s the sign that the program’s headed in the right direction — the younger guys are now becoming the older guys. They’re starting to pass the torch down each year, and that’s, that’s what good programs do. that’s what we’ve done in the past and the schools I’ve been at, and I feel like we’re doing that now.”
As a baseball coach who’s been in the game for 28 years, Mongero has seen his fair share of senior classes, and this is the first of its kind. He said that each senior group he’s coached is special, and he keeps up with his past athletes all the time.
Four of the five seniors are college-bound and will play at the next level. Mongero said all five could end up playing.
However, of all the things he cherishes most about this senior group is their cohesiveness.
“They understood it was their turn to lead, and they did it in many different ways,” Mongero said. “They took it seriously, and when you do things right on and off the field, you truly garner the respect of the younger players. So it says a lot about this group right here because the younger players listen to them.
“It’s not that the seniors are bossy, but really, the seniors did the bulk of the work. So where most senior classes might ask the freshmen to carry the buckets to the games — sweep the dugouts. They were more likely to be the ones to actually jump up and do that –– to set the example.”
While he got to honor his seniors on Tuesday, Mongero said that there would be a banquet once guidelines ease back up, and they’re allowed to gather and have one.