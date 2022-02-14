For the last 33 years Jack Lumpkin has been a part of the Sea Island family, earning the title of Senior Director of Instruction. His spot on the instruction side of the driving range was first and for good measures. Lumpkin worked in the original part Golf Performance Center, now the King’s Cottage, and he played a key part in the new location. Lumpkin passed away Friday at the age of 86.
Craig Allan, the Director of the Golf Performance Center at Sea Island Golf Club, had known Lumpkin for over 20 years. Allan knew the first few days after a dear friend’s passing would be hard on many, but it opened everyone up to appreciate what Lumpkin did for all to be a true legend in the game of golf.
“Back in the early ‘90s when the idea of creating an in place instruction facility rather than the Golf Digest traveling road show, it became an idea with Davis Love Jr. After his passing, Jack took that torch and continued,” Allan said. “Jack pretty much created the foundation for who we are today. He was the one who designed the original facility, he was the one who helped us create the model for teaching and setting an example for us everyday of how we should act as professionals, how we should treat our students.”
In 1995 Lumpkin was honored with the PGA National Teacher of the Year award and has been named a Top 50 golf teacher in America every year since 2000.
“He was at the crux of it all, and he was a leader and a mentor to many people,” Allan said. “Even when I was tasked with this new facility, I still leaned on Jack heavily for ideas. He would come up and see me in my office and say ‘OK so I was thinking about this or that.’ He had all these great ideas, and it was so refreshing and inspiring to have someone at his age who was still so excited to do what he did.
“You could see the spring in his step when he would walk out onto the lesson tee to give his lesson. He might have looked a little older when he walked to his car at the end of the day but he sure didn’t look that old when he walked to the instruction tee, because he was so excited about what he was doing. He truly loved what he did and he set such a wonderful example for all of us.”
Lumpkin’s worked with golfers of all levels, but what he always did was show the same passion for every student he taught no matter the experience they had with the game.
Brannen Veal, Director of Golf at Sea Island Golf Club, said everyone at Sea Island was saddened by the sudden loss of their leader.
“Jack was the consummate gentleman and golf professional, and his legacy will live on here at Sea Island,” Veal said in a statement. “We were all blessed to be able to spend time with him, and he was always available for any of us.”
When reminiscing about Lumpkin and his historic career, Allan spoke with several people and one person brought up the cancer scare Lumpkin had a few years ago.
“We didn’t know what would happen at that point,” Allan said. “He fought it like the champion he was. I think it almost re-energized him in a way to where he truly was excited to be out here everyday. As long as i’ve known him for 20-plus years now, he was always that way.”
Working into his late ‘80s, Lumpkin created lasting relationships with every one of his students and co-workers. For the legend he was, he always left ways for others to strive to be like him.
With the new site of the GPC located across the instruction tee box, Lumpkin used to take his students to the area to block out the north wind coming off the ocean. What was once known as Lumpkin’s Tee, it’s now home to the Golf Performance Center.
“That was actually one of the keys of where we located the building,” Allan said. “Jack had figured out a good spot to teach from to block the cold winter winds but also in the summer, the wind would come into your face so it would be a nice cool ocean breeze. Jack and his wisdom had already figured out the best spot to teach, so obviously we used that as a key indicator of where we needed to put this new facility. Just the little things that Jack would do every day or that he had figured out over the years, just made him who he was.”
Since his passing, flowers have been placed at Lumpkin’s instruction tee. Allan said the flowers will rest next to his name until the funeral on Friday. Afterwards, the team will find a true way to honor one of golfs’ greats.
“We will definitely do something because he was a huge influence on us all and he meant a lot to us all,” Allan said. “We want to find a way to honor Jack for everything he did for us and the game of golf.”