Registration for Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department football, soccer and cheerleading is open for the entire month of July.
Interested parties can register at www.glynncounty.org/recreation by clicking “online registration” or by visiting one of the GCRPD office locations at Ballard, Howard Coffin, and Mallery.
Prices for football are $36 for flag football for 5-6 year olds and $66 for tackle for 7-12 year olds.
Tackle football players must be outfitted for their equipment at the Ballard or Mallery locations.
Soccer costs $20 for 3-4 year olds and $48 for 5-17 year olds. Registration costs $24 for 5-12-year-old cheerleaders, which will cheer for the football teams.
The age cut off for all sports is Sept. 1 of this year.
The Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department also needs volunteer coaches. If interested, contact the organization as soon as possible to receive a coaching packet.
All games will be played on weekdays and will not interfere with travel football or soccer.
Middle school football players are eligible for All Stars. Games will not be scheduled games on middle school game nights, allowing kids to play both.