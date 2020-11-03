With Brunswick High on a bye, there could be plenty of Pirates fans cheering on the Terrors this Friday at Glynn County Stadium in Glynn Academy’s matchup against Richmond Hill.
Each of the three teams could walk away from the contest as the presumptive favorite to win the Region 2-6A championship over the final two weeks of the season.
A Terrors victory over the Wildcats would create a three-way tie among the programs at 5-1 in the region, assuming each team won out its remaining games. Brunswick beat Glynn Academy 24-21 in the City Championship game and lost 42-27 to Richmond Hill last week.
According to region tiebreakers, the region champion would likely be decided by points allowed in contests between the three tied teams with a maximum of 25 points per game. The Pirates’ total sits at 46 points allowed in their matchups between the Wildcats and Terrors.
Glynn Academy wins the region title if it wins Friday while holding Richmond Hill to 21 or fewer points. Brunswick wins the region if Glynn wins, but Richmond Hill scores 23 points or more. A Richmond Hill victory would give the Wildcats their second straight region championship.
If the Wildcats score exactly 22 points in a loss, overall point differential in games between the three teams would be the next tiebreaker.