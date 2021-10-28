Frederica Academy hosts Pinewood Christian for its homecoming game, at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Since 2014, when the two schools were placed in the GISA 2-3A region together, the region title has traded hands between the Knights and the Patriots.
Head coach Brandon Derrick knows that every year, the region is decided when the two schools take the field.
“I think our kids have a really good chance of going out and competing,” Derrick said. “Have fun with it. We will have a big crowd. Go play hard and don’t worry about it. Let’s just go execute and let’s put in the game plan, and let’s have some fun and turn it up. Hopefully, we make more plays than they do and come out of this thing on top.”
After a 1-4 start to the season, Derrick said his team had every right to fold on the season because of their small roster size and not getting over the hump.
“But they didn’t,” Derrick said of his team. “They came back to work and that’s resilience. That’s something that later on in life those kids when going gets tough they will get going. The tough is not going to run them off, they are going to go in there and lay with it and not quit. They are going to battle and battle. They are a resilient bunch. I told them today we are playing with house money.”
The term house money was used this week at practice to let the team know they have surpassed the doubters and are playing for a chance to win a region title.
During the three-game winning streak, the Knights have not only reached the .500 mark (4-4, 2-0) but have been rolling on both sides of the ball. In the last three games, the offense has averaged 43 points a game and allowed six points in those games.
Frederica Academy as a whole has been clicking at the right time, coinciding with the return of Thomas Veal at quarterback. Offensively, they have racked up 1,349 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Now, the Knights welcome a Patriots team who are on a six-game winning streak and have shown no mercy to their opponents. In those six games, Pinewood (7-1, 2-0) has averaged 47.5 points a game and allowed 16.5 points a game.
Quarterback Mic Wasson is a dual-threat player who has thrown for 656 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 1,127 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has been responsible for more than 50 percent of the team’s touchdowns this season.
“Mic Wasson, he’s the dude,” Derrick said of Pinewood’s quarterback. “That’s the key, they are playing with a quarterback that can run really really well. They do a good job of having him run the ball.”
Derrick has said his defense will not have an advantage in tonight’s game because of the running ability that Wasson holds.
“For us defensively, we got to play 11-on-11,” Derrick said. “I don’t have a half-man advantage with a safety where I usually do if the quarterback can’t run or not a usual running quarterback, where we are able to use a safety or a linebacker and adjust to keep us a half-man to one side to be good.”
Derrick acknowledged that his defense will have to play really well and create turnovers to stop Wasson and his ability to make plays.
“He runs the ball well, he can throw the ball well and they got a good supporting cast around him,” Derrick said. “They got a big offensive line and good receivers that are physical on the outside and a defense that’s stingy.”