The Pirates allowed a 56-yard run on their first defensive snap of the night, and their first snap on offense resulted in an interception.

No. 8 Brunswick High had a host of penalties, it mishandled loose balls, but the Pirates also had Terry Mitchell, and that was enough to spark the team to a 30-27 victory over Effingham County and a second straight Region 2-6A championship Friday at Glynn County Stadium.

