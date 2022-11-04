The Pirates allowed a 56-yard run on their first defensive snap of the night, and their first snap on offense resulted in an interception.
No. 8 Brunswick High had a host of penalties, it mishandled loose balls, but the Pirates also had Terry Mitchell, and that was enough to spark the team to a 30-27 victory over Effingham County and a second straight Region 2-6A championship Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
Whenever the Pirates found themselves in a disadvantageous position they simply deployed 5-feet-8, 150 pounds of lightning in a bottle. Mitchell capped off the regular season of his junior year with a career 10-catch, 170-yard performance that also saw the dynamic receiver rip off a 73-yard punt return touchdown.
“It’s nice to have a guy like that, and even better when he gets to come back next year,” said Brunswick head coach Garrett Grady.
Looking to complete an undefeated regular season for the second consecutive year, very little went right for Brunswick against Effingham County, which had a chance to steal the game in the waining seconds after scoring a late touchdown and collecting the ensuing onside kick.
After going ahead 30-20 on a 4-yard Jayden Drayton touchdown run with just 1:54 remaining, the Pirates were unable to prevent the Rebels from marching down the field to score on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter.
Effingham proceeded to recover the onside kick and get a few cracks at moving into field goal range for the game-tying attempt, or even outright winning the game, but quarterback Nathan Hayes was sacked on the final play of the game to preserve Brunswick’s victory.
“That’s what a championship game looks like; when you come in here, and you fight tooth-and-nail, and you claw, and you just dig down deep and empty the tank out,” Grady said. “That’s what our guys did tonight.”
It wasn’t the prettiest win of the Pirates’ current 22-game regular-season streak. Brunswick turned the ball over three times, the final one coming on a fumble Effingham returned 15 yards for a score to draw to within 20-14 midway through the third quarter.
The Pirates came close to their own scoop-and-score in the first half when Ivan Johnson blew up a Rebels receiver and dislodged the ball on a pass into the flat, but trying to pick up the ball and run with it, BHS accidentally batted the ball harmlessly out of bounds instead.
But they’d make up for the missed touchdown opportunity a few minutes later when Mitchell took a punt, made a few defenders miss, and outran everyone up the sideline for six. It was the third long scoring play of the first half for Brunswick, which also got a 53-yard touchdown reception from Mitchell and a 68-yard touchdown run from Jamarious Towns to carry a 20-7 advantage into halftime.
However, Brunswick was not out of the woods yet, especially on a night the program was penalized for close to 200 yards, not including the yardage and points wiped away by the infractions.
Quan Gibson was ejected for a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, but the officials didn’t make the dismissal known to the Brunswick staff, which led to another unsportsmanlike penalty when Gibson lined up in his spot along the offensive line to begin the second half.
Multiple roughing the passer penalties extended Effingham County drives, as did a pair of defensive pass interference calls. Brunswick also had another 58-yard touchdown reception by Mitchell brought back due to a hold.
But Brunswick continued to fight, responding to Effingham’s fumble recovery touchdown that cut the lead to six by piecing together a possession that would end on McClain Fineran’s 32-yard field goal to extend the lead to 23-14 with 11:55 remaining.
The Rebels connected on a 63-yard touchdown pass just two plays into their ensuing drive to keep the pressure on the Pirates, but they forced a three-and-out on Effingham’s next possession before adding some much needed insurance in the form of Drayton’s score.
Facing 4th-and-7 from the 26-yard line after an illegal procedure call, Brunswick quarterback J.R. Elkins connected with his favorite target Mitchell for a 21-yard conversion to set up the touchdown.
“The phrase of the day was ‘earn it,’ and we had to earn every single bit of that game,” Grady said. “From the penalties, to the defense they had, offense they had. Hat’s off to Effingham. That’s one heck of a team, and the way they’ve come along the past two years, I don’t have anything for respect for John Ford and his staff. They did an excellent job.”