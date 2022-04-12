Neither the graduation of a couple state champions nor nagging injuries could stop Frederica Academy tennis from doing what it does best: winning region championships.
A few weeks after the Knights’ boys and girls won team league titles, the program added individual region championships in girls singles, boys singles and boys doubles Monday at the Marta B. Torrey Tennis Complex.
Frederica’s girls entered the season fresh off the program’s first GISA Class 3A state title led by the senior duo of Rebekah Brooks and Rebecca Tiller, who also finished as doubles runners-up at the individual state championship.
Though Brooks and Tiller graduated, the Knights still have plenty of talent, especially in its singles lineup as demonstrated by the all-Frederica region finals between Merrill Been and Kate Walbridge.
“I think for this year, I’m lucky to have two seniors who have been region runners-up and region champions for the last few years, so I think that has definitely been the key to the region this year so far,” said Frederica head coach Brian Wyrick.
After earning a first-round bye Been promptly defeated challengers from St. Andrew’s and Bulloch Academy to fill her familiar spot in the region title match. Walbridge also rolled through the bracket, winning matches against players from St. Andrew’s, Bulloch Academy and even teammate Ali Brown-Winans in the semifinals, to challenge Been in a rematch of last year’s finals.
But nothing could stop the top seed from claiming her fourth region crown since her eighth-grade season. The only year Been didn’t win a region title at Frederica Academy was the year the tournament was canceled due to COVID.
Looking forward to state, the Knights’ girls are in a strong position with a trio of singles players that laid claim as three of the four best players in the region.
“I feel like I have three girls who can beat anybody’s first in our region,” Wyrick said. “As we go towards state, I still think that pretty much any team we play, we’re always going to get two out of three wins. It doesn’t matter which team we play against in state, at least we have a shot.”
On the doubles side is where the Frederica girls will need to come together if it hopes to repeat as state champions. The Knights’ team of Marvy Driggers and Emily Wyrick and the duo of Oleta Kate Mitchell and Maggie Kaselak were each underdogs in the region tournament, and both squads fell in the quarterfinal round.
In boys’ doubles, Frederica’s top-seeded team of Jaxon Grotz and Grant Offner received a first-round bye, as did third seed Andrew Kaminer and Trey Walbridge, before each duo proceeded to mow down the competition en route to a finals matchup.
A year ago, Grotz and Kaminer fell just short of the region doubles title in third-set tiebreaker, and both got the opportunity to avenge that loss against one another with a different partner.
In the end, it was Grtoz and Offner who prevailed in a 7-5, 7-6 matchup against Kaminer and the freshman Walbridge.
“Grant Offner and Jaxson Grotz, who are both seniors, have just been a rock in doubles the last few seasons,” Wyrick said. “Every time I put the four guys together, it was just tight. It was always a tiebreaker, it was always a 7-5 set, and that’s exactly what happened yesterday.
“I knew that I could put those guys with either partner and we would be pretty successful, and it showed yesterday.”
In the singles bracket, Frederica’s top player Adam Elsharkawi completed his another fantastic season in region play — capping off an undefeated season against league opponents.
Despite managing a lingering Achilles injury, Elsharkawi was hardly challenged until the final set of the tournament, winning the finals 6-0, 7-6.
“Adam really worked hard, he went down to IMG for a couple of weeks in the summer, and was really expecting to go into this season in a really good place,” Wyrick said. “We started off the season with a match against Valwood, and Adam played last year’s runner-up. I have to say, it was the best I’ve ever seen Adam play; it was a very, very competitive match…
“Adam got done with that match and he said his foot and his ankle was feeling really not good, and that was at the end of February. The good part is he’s still been good enough to still go undefeated, still win region, but he’s definitely not where he physically wanted to go into state.”
Whitmarsh Tennant also competed for Frederica in the boys’ singles bracket, winning his first-round matchup against Bulloch Academy before falling against a foe from St. Andrew’s in the quarterfinals.
But the Knights feel good about their chances to advance to the state semifinals for the second consecutive season, especially as the with an addition to the boys lineup in Roy Boyd, who missed the region tournament with a golf event.
“I think where (the team) is at now mentally, I think that we can definitely be competitive,” Wyrick said.