With big playoff implications on the line, Frederica Academy looks to cap off an undefeated run through region when it hosts St. Andrew’s for senior night at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Flipping their season around with a three-game winning streak, two in the region, the Knights (4-5, 2-0) not only have a chance to get back to .500, but claim their fifth region championship in the last nine years.

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

