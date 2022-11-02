With big playoff implications on the line, Frederica Academy looks to cap off an undefeated run through region when it hosts St. Andrew’s for senior night at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Flipping their season around with a three-game winning streak, two in the region, the Knights (4-5, 2-0) not only have a chance to get back to .500, but claim their fifth region championship in the last nine years.
Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick said his team being in this position in the final game of the regular season means everything. Excited for the moment, Derrick still wants his team to stay focused on handling business to complete the turnaround.
“You hang the championship as a reward, and the kids come out there and they go to work,” Derrick said. “Our mentality has been on the backend of just one game at a time. Take care of the next one, and St. Andrew’s is the next one… Having to keep them focused, it’s not hard to do when you are 1-5 and you are on a three-game winning streak. Now winning gets to be contagious, and they like to win a lot more. Being at home to win (region) for the last game will be great for them. I think we already have a share of it, but we want to win this thing outright.”
Building a non-region schedule that featured premier programs in their levels of GHSA or GIAA, Derrick said those battles shaped his team to come out and fight and reap the reward that comes with a well-played game.
“It just really teaches our kids to go battle; it gets you battle-tested,” Derrick said. “You are playing John Milledge, Clinch, Brookwood and Valwood, and you are on the road at those places. They are tough. Clinch has a tradition, Tattnall Square has a tradition, and John Milledge we all know about their tradition. They come into every game expecting to win. Our kids are sometimes big-eyed and scared to death and they have learned now that we can compete. They are starting to see that if you do a lot of things right, good things are going to happen, and we have been able to pull it off. Hopefully, we have four more in us.”
Going through that gauntlet prepared the Knights to handle the best punch from their region foes. Taking down Bulloch Academy and Pinewood Christian on the road, Frederica looks to complete the trifecta when St. Andrew’s visits (5-3, 1-1).
Two players Derrick will have his players key in on are the Edwards brothers, Zyere and Zayden.
“They are athletic. They are great basketball players, and they can fly,” Derrick said. “Zyere is super fast, and he has all kinds of agility and some moves. He can beat you down the field. They have the big-play ability, and we have to keep Zayden hemmed up and not let him escape the pocket a lot and keep him in there. Make him throw the ball down the field, and we have to create some turnovers. Our guys have to do that, and I thought our guys did a really good job Friday night at Pinewood in coverage. I expect us to come out here and have great coverage against this Friday.”
After drilling his players on their coverage assignments throughout the week, Derrick knows St. Andrew’s will come in just as hungry as his team to continue their own winning streak.
“St. Andrew’s has a really good team; they are big up front and they have really good skill kids,” Derrick said. “They also have gained a lot of confidence as well. They have won five of theirlast six games. They are like us, you start winning and you don’t like losing, so they are going to be scrappy and they are going to play hard.”