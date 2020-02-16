"They’re just one of those teams," Frederica Academy coach Carl Nash said.
It has been 11 years since the last time the Frederica Academy boys hoops team took home a region championship. However, that all changed on Friday night when the Knights made history on Friday night as the Knights won their first GISA Region 2-3A championship after upsetting Trinity Christian 79-76.
The last time Frederica won the region title was back in 2009 when the Knights were still in the GISA 2A classification.
Two games stood in the way of the Knights hoisting up a trophy, and coach Carl Nash said that he charter bus ride to Macon that this team had the focus to get the job done.
The Knights took down Pinewood on Thursday in the semifinals 51-49. With under three seconds to play, Xavier Collier stole the ball and scored the winning basket to send the Knights to the championship.
“For me it was probably one of the best plays I’ve seen all year,” Nash said. “He got the steal and then the layup, so that in itself was an effort that you’re not going to see a lot of, and that was huge.”
Collier led the team in points against Pinewood as he scored 14. Eighth-grader, Jordan Triplett, was close behind him with 13 points. Senior, Denver Anthony scored 11 and rounded out the Knights who scored in double-digit points. Eli Fritchman added six points, and Bryce Rielly contributed four points.
Nash said that Collier has been huge for the Knight's production the last five or so games. It took him a while to get going after injuring himself during football season, but he's in the zone now.
"We try and get him the ball because he’s going to do something good with it," Nash said. "If he kicks it out or takes it himself, regardless, he seems to be making the right decisions."
The following day, Frederica took on Trinity Christian in the championship game. It was the third time this season, these two teams played each other with the Crusaders winning the first two games.
Trinity Christian was undefeated in region play heading into the title game and heavily favored over the Knights. However, Nash said his players wanted it far more than the Crusaders, and they had the focus to get it done.
“From the start, I could tell our players were very focused,” Nash said. “In the locker room, at warm-ups, and through the game, the players were very focused. They wanted this game more than Trinity did, and they knew how important it was for us.”
Nash said he told his guys that these are the games they want to play in as athletes. The Crusaders hosted the event, and it was a packed house, and Nash said the environment was hostile.
“This is the environment as an athlete you want to play in,” Nash said. “From the get-go, they were ready to go. They took it all in and handled it as well as you’re going to as a team. we have good leadership, and they’re accountable for what they do, and that’s what makes it so special.”
Four Knights scored in double-digit points on Friday night.
Fritchman led the way with 24 points, and Nash said he was one of the purest shooters in their league.
"He’s got a smooth shot and can get it off pretty quick. Eli’s basketball smart, which helps him get open," Nash said. "He’s going to give everything he has to play defense. I’m very fortunate to have him, and he’s a tremendous basketball player."
Anthony scored 18 points with Collier and Triplett each scored 11 points. William Jobe added nine points and had two big blocks during the game.
It was a team effort to win the game on Friday night, and Nash said even though they turned the ball over too much, took some bad shots and made some questionable decision, no one was going to take that game from his players.
"They weren’t going to lose that game," Nash said. "From the jump ball to the end, it was a tough game, but you could see it. Every time I called a time out or had them over on the bench, you could see it. Oh my goodness, these guys are focused right now. It was awesome."
Nash said that there wasn't a more deserving team than his to take home this trophy.
"It’s been a while since they’ve cut down a net, and now we’ve been able to do that," Nash said. It was just a special time for all these kids and their parents. They deserved it. They work hard and have great attitudes, and they may be knuckleheads sometimes, but they are a tremendous group. It has just been a pleasure coaching them."
Frederica's had some talented teams under Nash, but he said this group is different.
This team holds each other accountable, and they genuinely love the game of basketball.
"What puts this team different from the other ones is that these guys actually love playing basketball, and they love playing as a group, and they like being around each other. They’re determined.
"This team plays with a tremendous amount of effort. From the top man to the bottom man, they’re going to play extremely hard, and I think it's because they’re accountable to each other, and they feel that way. If someone doesn’t pull their part, they will know about it, the rest of the team will let them know."
From Anthony, the lone senior, to the two eigth graders, Nash said each of them brings something unique to the team.
Anthony and Rielly are two guys Nash said that without them in his lineups, they aren't nearly as good.
He said he has to have both of these guys in their lineup.
"I think Denver is one of those special kids. He’s a good football, basketball and baseball player. To be at the top of your game in three sports is special enough. He’s going to bring the leadership through not just his knowledge of the game but the way he plays. He is as tenacious on offense as he is on defenses. He doesn’t just talk the talk, players follow him."
As for Rielly, what makes him so important to this lineup is his toughness.
"He is the toughest kid I’ve ever coached in high school. If you don’t have Bryce Riley on your team, you don’t get the effort from the rest of the players.
"Bryce is a tough dude, and what makes him a good basketball player. He doesn't back down from anybody or anything. He is a big part of this why we’re where we’re at."
Frederica's two eighth-graders couldn't be more different, but they both had vital roles this season.
Nash said they both have bright futures ahead of them.
"Jordan Triplett is very aggressive and one of the top rebounders on our team. He’s going to be a special special player, and he’s one of those guys that have it. He’s a great athlete and cool under pressure. There aren't too many eighth-graders I know that are like that.
"Williams got a great future ahead of him in basketball. He’s working on it and improves every day. William's got a long way to go, as does Jordan, but their futures are very bright in basketball. If they continue to work as they do, they’ll get those opportunities they want in basketball.”
Now the Knights are a No. 1 seed in the GISA 3A state playoffs and will host the first round on Wednesday.
The Knights improve to 11-9 overall and will take on Cristo Rey out of Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. at Frederica Academy on Wednesday after the Valwood and John Milledge game.
"This team is very special," Nash said. "They may not win Wednesday night, and they may not go any further than this region championship, but these kids on this team they are well deserving of every accolade they can get.
"This is an amazing group of players. They are a true team and a lot of fun to watch. They’re even more fun to coach."