Region 2-6A will look a lot different the next two school years if the proposed region alignments released by the Georgia High School Association hold true.
A day after the GHSA reclassification committee heard appeals regarding classification alignments, the 16-person panel gave a preliminary look at the new regions.
With current region members Statesboro and Bradwell Institute set to drop to Class 5A, and Richmond Hill rising into 7A, the vacancies in Region 2-6A will be filled by a trio of schools from the Augusta area: Evans, Grovetown and Lakeside Evans, joining with Brunswick High, Glynn Academy, Effingham County and South Effingham to form a seven-team region.
It will be a nearly 200-mile, three-and-a-half hour trek for Brunswick and Glynn to travel to the Augusta area, and vice versa, but it was the best available option for all parties.
“In South Georgia, you’re just going to have to travel,” said Steve Waters, the Glynn County Schools athletic director and a member of the reclassification committee. “That’s just the reality. With everybody around us being either being in 5A or 7A now, there really weren’t any options…
“While it’s not a perfect world as far as travel goes, it’s a good situation as far as competitive balance and giving our teams a good chance to compete in the region.”
Brunswick, Glynn, Evans and Lakeside were last in a region together over a two-year stretch from 2006-08. At that time, the Pirates and Terrors were playing in Class 4A, and Grovetown had yet to open.
“We were very competitive with those teams, and we have great relationships with them,” Waters said. “I really feel like it’s a great fit outside of travel.”
Camden will also remain in a transformed region after having its appeal to drop down to Class 6A rejected by the reclassification committee.
Richmond Hill, who also had an appeal denied, will join Camden in Region 1-7A, along with Colquitt County, Lowndes and Valdosta. Tift County dropped out of the 7A region into the six-team Region 1-6A.
The region realignment did well to balance the size of each grouping. Five is the fewest number of teams in any region outside of Class A-Private. The active alignment has three four-team regions within it.
The classification placements by the committee have been aimed at restoring competitive balance through the state by instituting a 3.0 multiplier on out of zone students with no cap in place.
One early result of the mixup has been the strengthening of Class 6A as a whole. Powerhouse programs like St. Pius and Woodward Academy, who won appeals against proposed moves to 7A, will compete in 6A for the next two seasons
“6A is just brutal,” Waters said. “We lost Carrollton, Buford and Valdosta, but we gained Blessed Trinity, St. Pius, and really good schools like that, Marist. Some private schools.
“But overall, I’m very pleased. Talking to other athletic directors today, I’ve got a lot of responses that everybody is happy about it.”
The reclassification committee will hear appeals to move regions within the classification next week, and the final decision is set to be ratified Dec. 7.