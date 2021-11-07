The 2021 Region 2-6A softball all-region teams were announced last week, featuring five Glynn Academy players and three Brunswick High players.
After a 16-12 season where they reached the second round of the 6A State Playoffs, the Lady Terrors were honored with five players on either the first or second-team all Region 2-6A teams.
Earning first-team honors were senior Kamila Vicente (pitcher), junior Madysen Wilborn (catcher), and senior Anna Lee Mancil (infielder).
Earning second-team honors were junior Katie Wagner (infielder) and junior Bella Theus (utility).
After a 7-11 season and battling through COVID-19 during the beginning of the season, the Lady Pirates had three players make the all 6A region teams.
Earning first-team honors was senior Jayla Hollingsworth (utility)
Earning second-team honors were sophomore Ridleigh Rowell (catcher) and sophomore Jenny Braddy (infielder)
Congratulations to all on their stellar seasons.