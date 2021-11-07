The 2021 Region 2-6A softball all-region teams were announced last week, featuring five Glynn Academy players and three Brunswick High players.

After a 16-12 season where they reached the second round of the 6A State Playoffs, the Lady Terrors were honored with five players on either the first or second-team all Region 2-6A teams.

Earning first-team honors were senior Kamila Vicente (pitcher), junior Madysen Wilborn (catcher), and senior Anna Lee Mancil (infielder).

Earning second-team honors were junior Katie Wagner (infielder) and junior Bella Theus (utility).

After a 7-11 season and battling through COVID-19 during the beginning of the season, the Lady Pirates had three players make the all 6A region teams.

Earning first-team honors was senior Jayla Hollingsworth (utility)

Earning second-team honors were sophomore Ridleigh Rowell (catcher) and sophomore Jenny Braddy (infielder)

Congratulations to all on their stellar seasons.

More from this section

+3
WWII sub vets honored

WWII sub vets honored

Clara “Charlie” Johnston has traveled from Michigan the past 33 years to attend a ceremony honoring World War II submarine veterans at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

+3
Trial opens with differing views of same "horrible" death

Trial opens with differing views of same "horrible" death

Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski of the Cobb County DA told jurors Gregory McMichael made “assumptions” and “driveway decisions” when he saw Ahmaud Arbery running past his home on Satilla Drive on Feb. 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.