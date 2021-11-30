A big season by the big man in the middle of a dominant Brunswick High defense earned junior defensive tackle Ka’Shawn Thomas Player of the Year honors within Region 2-6A on the recently released all-region team.
Pirates head coach Sean Pender was also recognized as the region’s Coach of the Year after leading BHS to its first outright region championship since 2009 en route to an 11-1 campaign.
Thomas entered the year ranked among the top 5 at his position in the Class of 2023 by Rivals.com, and he backed the buzz up on the field, notching 56 tackles, 8.0 tackles for a loss, and 3.0 sacks for a Black Flag defense that held opponents to 13.7 points per game — the fifth-fewest in Class 6A.
“(Thomas) just dominated his position better than any other player in the region did at their position,” Pender said. “He dominated the line of scrimmage in every game he played, and everybody had to account for where he was on the line of scrimmage. He was able to play in different techniques. He was able to play nose guard, defensive end, slide to shades, and do all sorts of different things to cause havoc.
“He has such an explosive get-off and then push into them. He just continues to make plays… He opens up a lot of things for your defense just with his presence on the D-line.”
While Thomas garnered the highest honor, six more Pirate defenders were named to the all-region team, as were five offensive players and athlete Jayden Drayton, who made an impact in all three phases with nine tackles and a sack at corner, 220 total yards and five touchdowns as a multi-purpose tool on offense, and 368 combined kick and punt return yards.
Sophomore defensive lineman River Creel earned his spot by recording 31 tackles, a sack, and a blocked punt next to Thomas, while sophomore outside linebacker Devin Smith took advantage of the pressure inside to tally 61 tackles and team highs in tackles for a loss (16.0) and sacks (6.0).
Senior inside linebackers Adam Mweemba (73 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, two interceptions) and Staffon Stanley (66 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one interception) formed a formidable tandem to complete the region’s preeminent front seven.
On the backend, junior corner Keon Leggett earned all-region accolades for his job on opposing receivers while junior Ivan Johnson acted as a heat-seeking bullet that racked up 60 tackles from his spot at safety.
On offense, Brunswick’s 36.8 points per game were the sixth-most in the classification with the success of the unit built around a mighty run game and an explosive passing attack.
As such, senior running backs Chuckobe Hill and Ree Simmons were named to the all-region team — the former racking up 1,037 rushing yards, 285 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns, and the latter totaling 649 rushing yards and 11 scores.
Senior offensive tackle Kanaya Charlton, a Florida State commit, earned all-region recognition for his part on an offense that averaged 341.8 total yards, as did junior offensive tackle Jamal Merriweather, a Division I prospect in his own right.
Receiver Terry Mitchell’s late-season surge earned him all-region honors. After capturing a larger role in the offense, the shifty sophomore speedster finished with a team-high 17 catches, 550 receiving yards and six touchdowns in addition to 299 kick return yards at a Class 6A-best 33.2 yards per attempt.
“It’s always a good thing for the guys to be recognized for their efforts, and the hard work they put in,” Pender said. “It’s definitely a team game, and a lot of people go into those guys getting the awards. One, it’s a great individual performance, but it was also a great individual performance in the concept of the team they represent. Brunswick was well represented, and I think those guys are well deserving of the the region awards.”
Glynn Academy also placed six total players — three from each side of the ball — on the all-region team after extending its streak of consecutive postseason appearances to 14 as the fourth seed in Region 2-6A.
Senior offensive lineman Jaquez Randolph earned all-region honors blocking for an offense that averaged 20.6 points per contest. In his first season on the gridiron, the Terrors’ 6-foot-5 senior receiver Tyson Rooks grabbed a spot.
Freshman Greg Peacock was named one of three all-region athletes after bursting onto the scene late in the year.
On defense, senior defensive linemen D.J. Clinch and Caldon Mattox were voted to the team, along with linebacker Colton Seay, who acted as a leader on a defense that held opponents to 20.7 points per game.
Both Glynn County programs also saw a number of players earn all-region honorable mention.
Brunswick honorable mentions include: defensive backs Nick Gray and Derrick Smith, outside linebackers Lionell Twitty and Dreyton Laury, defensive lineman Jameer Lang, tight end Trey Elvine, offensive linemen Quan Gibson, Eli Smith, and Jonthan Welson, running back Leon Charlton, receiver Pat Leggett, punter Anthony Elvine, and kicker McClain Fineran.
For Glynn Academy, quarterback Tyler Devlin, running back Zech Ellis, offensive linemen Jack Hunt and John McLeod, receiver David Prince, linebacker Dreshawn Stevens, safeties Kannum Warren and Tate Rhodes, and punter Kody Arnold received honorable mention.