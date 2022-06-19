The Glynn Academy and Brunswick High baseball programs had players from its teams earn all-region honors after the 2022 season.
Offensive Player of the Year
Kyle Lodise Brunswick High: The senior shortstop was the leadoff hitter for the Pirates team, batting .370 (34 hits) and having a 1.120 OPS (on base plus slugging). The Augusta University commit led Brunswick with five home runs and added 12 RBI from the leadoff spot.
Pitcher of the Year
Tom Echols Glynn Academy: The ace for the Terrors tied the school record for wins in a season, 11, and dominated in his 69.1 innings of work. Echols struck out 77 batters and finished his senior season with a 2.54 ERA. At the plate, he finished with a .312 average and knocked in 24 RBI.
Rookie of the Year
Luke Barch Glynn Academy: The hard-throwing sophomore arrived in Glynn County after moving from Alaska and instantly made an impact for the Terrors. Barch pitched in 17 games (53 innings) and held a 6-3 record and both of Glynn’s saves on the season. Barch struck out 52 batters and finished his first year with a 2.37 ERA.
First Team
Spence Hartman (1B, Glynn Academy): Batting leadoff for Glynn Academy, Hartman led the team with a .406 BA (39 hits) and a 1.164 OPS. The leadoff man finished his senior season with three HR, 26 RBI, 35 runs, and 14 walks.
Gus Gandy (SS, Glynn Academy): Hitting second for the Terrors, Gandy earned first-team honors after a season of batting .333 (32 hits) and a .824 OPS. The shortstop scored 28 times, drove in 21 and walked 10 times.
Tyler Devlin (CF, Glynn Academy): Appearing in every game for Glynn, Devlin moved to center field after John Wise Long’s injury, he finished the year with a .350 BA and a .977 OPS. Devlin was second on the team with 35 hits (13 doubles and three triples) and fourth with 22 RBI. In the outfield, the center fielder had a perfect fielding percentage.
Second Team
Chamberlain Dent (Pitcher, Brunswick High): The ace for the Pirates stood tall on the mound, even battling through defeats. Pitching 56.2 innings on the mound, his 3-5 record doesn’t show his impact for Brunswick. Dent struck out 54 batters and finished with a 2.22 ERA. At the plate he had a .241 batting average (14 hits) with a home run and seven RBI.
Trent Tankersley (3B, Glynn Academy): Playing third base and providing time on the mound, Tankersley had a .300 average (27 hits) with 21 RBI, (one HR) and 18 runs scored on the season. When he stepped on the mound, Tankersley provided a third arm for Glynn, going 3-1 on the year with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts.
Honorable Mentions
Jackson Bufkin (Catcher, Glynn Academy): The defensive anchor for the Terrors this season, Bufkin finished the year with a .300 average (24 hits), four doubles and 13 RBI. Behind the plate, the junior had a .986 fielding percentage and caught seven stealing and picked off three more behind the plate.
Hank Noonan (OF, Glynn Academy): The junior outfielder was the seventh and final batter for the Terrors to end his season with a .300 batting average or better (.302). Noonan had 29 hits (one HR) on the season, driving in 30 and scoring 27 times in Glynn’s second place region finish.