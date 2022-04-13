Both basketball programs at Frederica Academy will be under new management come next winter.
Just weeks after boys head coach Carl Nash decided to step back from the position to focus exclusively on his role as athletic director, the school announced girls head coach Sarah Helder will be leaving Frederica at the end of the school year to spend time with family and pursue new professional interests outside of teaching and coaching.
“Nine years ago my husband and I moved to Saint Simons Island; I grew up here, and we knew we wanted to settle down on St. Simons permanently,” Helder said in a release issued by the school. “I took over the varsity girls basketball program in 2013. Over the last nine years, we have won a handful of basketball games, beaten top girls basketball schools, went to state seven out of nine years, and achieved many other accomplishments.
“Above all the accomplishments, the biggest one that stands out is the character and work ethic of the past nine teams. Every season each team worked on and off the court to become better players, teammates, students, and friends.”
In Helder’s tenure at the helm of the Knights, the program peaked with consecutive trips to the GISA Class 3A state quarterfinals in 2017-19. During that span, the Frederica coach helped develop Jalaya Lewis into an all-state selection and The News’ Girls Basketball MVP before going on to play at LaGrange, where she was named to the USA South All-Conference West Division team as a junior a year ago.
But Lewis was just one of the many players that flourished under Helder’s direction. Sisters Jadyn and Jada Scott each earned all-state recognition and signed on with Cincinnati as the 33rd and 39th-ranked wing prospects in the nation, respectively. Aubry Maulden was a three-time all-state selection and 1,000-point scorer at Frederica before playing college basketball at Wesleyan.
Morgan Sullivan, Hayden Squire, Brooke Bourne, Simms O’Quinn, Madysson Patron, Gracie Veal, Bella Swinson all thrived under Helder’s tutelage.
“I could not be more proud of the integrity the girls portrayed over the past years,” Helder said. “I have loved every minute of being the varsity girls basketball coach at Frederica Academy, but it is time for me to step down and spend time with my family. Since starting at FA, we have had three children. I am looking forward to spending more time at home.
“I appreciate everything Frederica Academy has done for me and my family. Thank you so much for your love, support, and encouragement over the years. I could not have asked for a better nine years in teaching and coaching. Although it will look different watching from the stands versus on the bench, I am excited to see the continual growth of the basketball program.”
The Knights won’t have to go far to pin down their new coach. James Oberlies is pegged to assume control of the program having served as an assistant on the boys team this past season along with his responsibilities in teaching business at the Upper School and serving as the academic advisor in the Nash Academic Center.
Prior to his arrival at Frederica Academy in August, Oberlies coached the junior varsity and freshman basketball teams at Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, where he also taught in the school’s business department. During his playing career, Oberlies lettered for four years at Lycoming College, also serving as team captain for two seasons.
Oberlies interviewed for the position with both Nash and members of the varsity team, and it quickly became clear he was the one to step into Helder’s role.
“It’s a great honor to be the varsity girls head basketball coach,” Overlies said. “It’s my goal to build upon the strong foundation that is already here and continue our school’s tradition of excellence in athletics. Our girls team members who are returning next year have tremendous talent and the determination to be better athletes.
“There is no replacing coach Sarah Helder. She built our school’s girls basketball program that competes year in and year out for the best team in the region. We will represent FA with pride on and off the court, excelling in academics and being valuable members of the community. I am eager to get started.”