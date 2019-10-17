Brunswick High suffered a tough loss to Richmond Hill on the road last week as the Pirates lost 48-13. However, it’s a new week, and the Pirates will play on their home field for the first time since Sept. 13.
The Pirates are also still looking for their first Region 2-6A game win and want to make it this week against a gritty Effingham team that’s record doesn’t do the team justice.
Effingham is currently 2-5 on the season and 0-1 in region play after falling to Bradwell Institute last week.
Both teams are itching for that first region victory, and Brunswick’s coach Sean Pender said that this week of practice hasn’t been what the coaches hoped for or wanted after what happened last week.
“We dragged around Monday, and we didn’t have the effort we needed to have,” Pender said. “Tuesday, it got a little better. And Wednesday was flatter than expected. We have a little adversity that we have to fight through on the offensive right now, and it’s causing us to have to do some things differently, you’ll see that in the game. We just have to battle and play. We like our game plan, and it’s going to come down to execution.”
Pender wouldn’t disclose what type of adversity his offensive line is going through after practice this week, but senior quarterback Anthony Mountain has all the trust that those guys upfront will get the job done and protect him.
“I trust my guys up front with getting the job done,” Mountain said. “As a quarterback, if I don’t trust those guys, I wouldn’t be able to get my job done.”
Pender said that while typically Effingham is a power run team, the Rebels quarterback can make plays through the air as well. So for the second week, the Pirates will take on a quarterback that can be diverse on the field, and a defense that will not be a pushover for Brunswick’s running back duo.
“They got a really good quarterback that can spin it pretty well,” Pender said. “They’re going to be diverse on their offense. Defensively they’re pretty stout against the run, and they’re going to play hard. It’s going to be tough as far as those conditions. We should be prepared for it.”
“They’re a pretty athletic team and will make plays if you allow them to,” Mountain said about going up against Effingham.
Pender said this week it’s about overcoming what happened last week, shake it off and move onto the next. The staff also took it to the next level and talked about what this senior group wanted to leave as their legacy.
“Effingham is Effingham. They do some good things, but they’ve made some mistakes too,” Pender said. “We just have to take advantage of it when they do, and we got to make sure we’re not making the mistakes.
“We cannot beat ourselves or implode, and if we do that, we’re going to be O.K. I keep preaching to the team; it’s not about our opponents right now, it’s about us. Our opponents are nameless and faceless this week. If we can play our game and play the way we’re capable of, we will handle them.”
Pender said that this week is when the seniors and this team legacy begins.
“It has to be. We need a win,” Pender said. “We need to pull together, and we’ve got to overcome that loss from last week. We need to get this W.”
Some of Brunswick’s assistant coaches are former Pirates, and they laid it out for the team on Wednesday and talked about how regardless of if the player goes to the next level or not, this is what you’ll talk about and remember. The staff challenged this group to control their legacy and how they wanted to be seen.
“So we made a big speech yesterday. I talked about making the right choices and the legacy issue, and then they were just piggybacking off that saying, ‘hey listen does this hit home or what,’” Pender said. “Some of our older guys are still making poor decisions and poor choices, and we got to get it right. Yesterday, I put it on them. I didn’t want the coaches always to do the hype, hype, hype. I wanted to put it on the leaders to see if they would get us up and get us going.
As one of the leaders, Mountain accepted that challenge and said he’s leading by example.
“Last week was last week, so we just have to put that behind us and take it one game at a time,” Mountain said. “The coaches and speakers’ messages were all really deep, and I think everyone took different things from it. All in all, we just have to do right and right come out of it. This loss can only help us focus on what’s now and do what we’re coached to do.
“I think with our team, to get other players to follow along, we as leaders have to have better focus, and bring that intensity when needed.”
Both Brunswick and Effingham are 0-1 in the Region 2 6A division and are hungry for that first region win. The Pirates look to set the tone for their legacy tonight, and it starts with Effingham.