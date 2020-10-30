After a road trip to South Effingham, the Glynn Academy football team returns home to take on Effingham County between the bricks for third place in the region.
The Rebels are 1-1 in the region while the Red Terrors are 2-1. Effingham fell to Richmond Hill last week 41-14 while Glynn won 35-3.
Coach Rocky Hidalgo said this week’s practice has been fine.
“I think we’re getting better. Are we getting better fast enough? I don’t know, but we should be getting better, and the kids are working hard,” Hidalgo said. “We’ve got the same kids playing again — continuity is about having the same people week after week. Since Coffee week, we’ve been working with the same people, so that’s been a positive for us.”
Glynn’s offense has seemed to find some rhythm in the last few weeks with starting quarterback T.J. Lewis leading the way. Hidalgo said he’s playing his best football right now, and it’s helping him be the leader on this team.
“He’s being decisive with the ball — being deliberate when he runs it,” Hidalgo said. “People always talk about those things. I think the best thing you can do as a leader is to play your best game. Nobody wants to listen to a guy who’s not playing well. People talk about those leadership things — the most important thing a kid can do as a leader; the first thing is to perform. I think TJ is performing very well right now. He is running the offense at a high level, and that’s what we need from him.”
Fellow senior Caden Hutchinson hasn’t had as many explosive moments as Lewis this season, but Hidalgo said he’s a team player and does whatever they needed of him. Hutchinson can hurt teams with not only his feet but his receiving skills as well.
“Caden is a kid that works hard and does anything we asked him to do to help us win games,” Hidalgo said. “If we need him to block, he blocks. If we need him to run the football, he runs the football. We’re trying to take what the defense gives us, and so, some nights it might be, it might be Caden getting the ball 20 times, and the next week, it might be handing off the jet to Jayden Drayton. Caden’s been patient, and he plays really hard when he is in the game.”
Effingham is going to run a pro-style offense and likely a 4-3 defense.
“They do a lot of power reads, and the quarterback has a lot of run action — you’re going to see a lot of gap schemes,” Hidalgo said. “The quarterback is a really good player. He throws it pretty well — he gets in there, runs the ball pretty well, and does a good job managing their offense.
“They’re pretty well coached — I think they have a good scheme offensively. I think they always have good plans, but uh, it’s going to be a matter of if we can hunker down and play well upfront — hopefully win the battle of the lines of scrimmage.”
The key to beating Effingham this week is simple.
“Just score more points than them,” Hidalgo said. “I think they’re well-coached, and those kids play hard. The question is, are we going to be able to block them — that’s the whole thing. We’ve been up and down blocking this year, been doing a better job with it and hopefully continue it.”
With so many injuries this season, many young guys have gotten a lot of playing time. There are three freshmen out there for the Terrors right now, and Hidalgo said they’re learning.
“They’re playing games, and they’re getting coached — that’s how they improve,” Hidalgo said.
“That’s the only way to do it. They’re learning how to do things and what to do. There is a lot on their plate right now, and I think they’re working hard and getting better. I think our team is improving. I think the kids are playing hard. Those young guys are doing all they can right now to catch up — it’s a lot to ask of them.”