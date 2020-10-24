Glynn Academy quotes after the 35-3 win over South Effingham
Glynn Academy earned its second-straight region win as the Terrors defeated South Effingham 35-3 on the road Friday night.
The Red Terrors improve to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the Class 6A Region 2 standings.
Coach Rocky Hidalgo said tonight was kind of a weird game, but felt like his guys played well.
“I think defensively we played really well. They were really limited — they lost their quarterbacks,” Hidalgo said. “We played really good short yardage defense tonight. We forced turnovers and offensively we took advantage of it.”
The Red Terrors also decided to put together some different packages for starting quarterback T.J. Lewis and the offense to run. Glynn went to the edges and found success with Na’Verious Williams and Jayden Drayton.
“It was a weird game with a lot of big plays with what they do on defense. A lot of it was T.J. took advantage of some reads that he had that we built in the game tonight — just made them pay for what they were doing,” Hidalgo said. “He was decisive with the football and decisive when he ran. It was because of what we were doing it wasn’t a big night for the running backs in a lot ways. It allowed us to get the ball out on the perimeter to Jayden Drayton and T.J. to carve them up a little bit.”
Williams had a touchdown reception and ran one in for a score on a reverse. Drayton tallied a touchdown as well. Lewis had two touchdowns and the one passing. Caden Hutchinson also got into the end zone once as well.
While the offense was producing points, the defense held South Effingham to just three points all night.
“We got to go back and look at the film but I think our kids are starting to settle in,” Hidalgo said. “We’ve had the same group of kids for three weeks and so we’re trying to get some continuity with everything. I think we’ve kind of fallen into a rhythm here and hopefully play some good football before the season’s over with.”
The Red Terrors return home next week to host Effingham County between the bricks for another region game. Effingham is currently 1-1 in the region and in fourth place while Glynn sits in third place at 2-1 behind Brunswick High and Richmond Hill.