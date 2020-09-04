Despite so many setbacks that 2020 has brought to the table, the first week of high school football is finally here as Glynn Academy hosts McIntosh County Academy to start the season.
The Red Terrors have had to overcome many obstacles to get to week one, including multiple kids and coaches missing time due to COVID-19.
Regardless of the adversities thrown at them, head coach Rocky Hidalgo said his team will find a way to succeed.
“There have been a million challenges, too many to list, but we’re going to fight through it and find a way to win the game,” Hidalgo said.
McIntosh County Academy may be a Class 1A school, but Hidalgo said they will be coming for blood tonight.
“Coach Warren, I’ve known him for 20 years — he is a really good football coach. Their kids are going to be fired up,” Hidalgo said. “Their kids will hit anything that moves, and they’re going to show up ready to play. I know they want to beat Glynn Academy, so we’re going to have our hands full. We have a lot to overcome, and on top of that, McIntosh is a pretty good football team.”
Both Glynn and McIntosh are triple-option teams, so look for the run game to be heavily featured. However, Hidalgo mentioned in the offseason that his offense will be able to throw if needed.
For the Buccaneers, the Terrors will have to slow down their running back duo — Trenton Johnson and Will Jones. Johnson led the Bucs with 163 carries for 1,061 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also recorded five games with over 100 yards and averaged 6.5 yards a carry.
His counterpart toted the rock 82 times for 413 yards and six touchdowns — averaging five yards a touch.
At the same time, Glynn returns a plethora of talent on the offense as well.
Senior quarterback TJ Lewis has improved his throwing since last season and is still deadly on the ground. Last season, he ran the ball 64 times for 232 yards and led the team with seven rushing touchdowns. Lewis didn’t pass a lot last season, but look for him to toss it more this year.
Lewis has weapons in senior Jaiden Miller along with sophomore Jayden Drayton and junior Ne’Verious Williams. Last season the Terrors had a hard time holding onto the football when it got thrown to them, but Hidalgo said they’ve got guys who can catch it now.
Last season as a freshman, Drayton was the second leading rusher as he ran it 21 times for 246 yards — averaging 11.2 yards a carry. He was the team’s top receiver with two catches for 74 yards.
Another offensive weapon the Terrors will likely look to its senior running back Caden Hutchinson. Hidalgo said he will be the bell-cow this year and plans to get him a lot of carries. Last season, he ran the ball 35 times for 187 yards averaging 5.34 yards a touch. Hutchinson also helped out with catching duties last season as he tallied seven catches for 49 yards.
Despite having 16 kids out due to COVID-19 protocols, Hidalgo said the expectations don’t change.
“My expectations are the same — our kids go out there and perform,” Hidalgo said. “I expect them to go out there and play really hard, compete for 48 minutes, and I expect us to find a way to win the game.”
Hidalgo talked to his team after practice on Thursday and preached about how the kids should be glad they have the opportunity to play. If those kids weren’t motivated before his speech, they should be now.
He also announced Thursday after practice the team would debut their black jerseys for the opening game.
“It wasn’t anything other than black is a neutral color in uniform schemes, and it looks really good,” Hidalgo said. “I’m excited to wear them, and the kids are excited to have them — I generally do things the kids like to do.”