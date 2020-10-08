For six straight years, the Glynn Academy Red Terror football team has taken home bragging rights and the city championship trophy.
A big part of that is due to their talented running backs. Since the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame started naming MVPs in 2015, all but one has been someone who ran the ball well.
Last year it was Nolan Grant, who toted it 20 times for 96 yards and one score. In 2018, the only year an offensive player didn’t win the award, Terrors linebacker Tyshaun Wallace, took home the honor.
Caine Crews collected 116 yards and three scores on 18 carries in the 2017 game. Kendall Cross toted the rock 34 times for 190 yards and three scores to earn the 2016 MVP award, and Garrison Hurd won the inaugural MVP award in 2015 after collecting 98 yards on 14 carries and scoring twice.
Surprisingly, Deejay Dallas didn’t win it during his time as a Red Terror, especially in 2016, as he toted the rock 11 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns. However, regardless he was a statement in the games he played against the Pirates.
“Players make plays. That’s what it comes down to great players make great plays,” said Glynn Academy coach Rocky Hidalgo. “It ain’t about the x’s in the o’s — it’s about the Jimmy’s and the Joe’s. I’d love to sit here and tell you I can win with bad players. Nobody can win with bad players. That’s the truth. We’ve been successful here because we’ve had good players who’ve gone out and done what they’ve coached to do. That’s a recipe for success anyway.”
Last season, the Red Terrors finished with 358 yards on the ground with Grant, T.J. Lewis and company gaining chunks of yardage at a time. However, it seems that was the case in the last six city championships.
Hidalgo said as a triple-option team, they’re supposed to be good at running the ball, and that’s been the recipe for success in the city championship games since he arrived.
“We’re a running football team. So the running back is going to play a pivotal role in what we do. If the running backs not up there, we don’t have much of a chance to win. Honestly, that’s how it goes.”
So far this season, the Terrors haven’t rushed the ball as well as years passed, but that’s also in big part to the ominous amount of injuries, COVID-19 tracing, etc.
Through four games, Glynn Academy is averaging 139.5 yards on the ground. With such a run-heavy team, they often looked unbalanced, but to Hidalgo, he said balanced could mean many things.
However, this year it’s going to come down to execution and staying healthy.
“Well, we haven’t done it very well this year. Which has been an issue,” Hidalgo said. “In the past, a balanced offense can mean a lot of things — balancing the number of people who carry it, where we would attack defenses, a lot of things.
“For us, the triple option is a pass, and so if you take our slot backs and take the rushing yardage and put it into receiving yardage, we got a good passing attack. That’s kind of how we view it. We’re not doing a very good job of being an offensive football team right now. So hopefully, we’ll do better on Friday.”