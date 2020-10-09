After a tough loss to Coffee County last week, Glynn Academy’s football team is looking to batten down the hatches and get their seventh straight win over Brunswick High in the annual City Championship game.
It’s come down to who runs the ball better throughout the last six years in this matchup, and 2020 is no different.
This season has seen a lot of new faces getting playing time. From injuries to COVID-19 tracing, the Red Terrors have had a lot of adversity to overcome. Regardless Hidalgo said Friday is going to be all about execution.
“Guys are having to move positions, and it’s been a struggle. We don’t get any bonus points because we’ve had a lot of injuries,” said Glynn Academy coach Rocky Hidalgo. “Nobody cares about that.
“So we’re going to have to overcome those things. Our guys are going to have to go out, play hard and execute. Our execution hasn’t been very good. If our execution is good Friday night, we’ll have a chance to win.”
Hidalgo said it’s an entirely different football team than they had at the beginning of the season.
“When you look at where we started the season, offensively and where we are now, we’ve got five or six new starters or guys that have moved positions from where we started,” Hidalgo said. “It’s a different football team, and so we got to grow up in a hurry. We got to go out and compete. That’s the biggest thing.”
Brunswick High’s got some size to them on both of their offensive lines, and like so many opponents Glynn faces, Hidalgo said, they’re going to be big and physical.
Regardless of which side it is, both teams will likely have similar game plans.
“They’re a big physical football team, and they’re going to come out and try to establish the running game — throw the play-action passes,” Hidalgo said. “They’re going to try to limit our opportunities on their defensive side of the ball. We’re going to try to run the ball, play great defense and win the special teams.
“They’re going to try to do the same thing. I think it’s going to come down to explosive plays and turnovers — that’s what’s going to decide the game.”
With so many people switching positions, Hidalgo said getting that execution to come across is by making his guys do it until they get it right. However, when there are so many new and young faces out there, it takes time.
“It’s hard when you have new guys, and you’re changing lineups — it’s hard to execute because guys are learning,” Hidalgo said. “It’s when guys get settled in, get your guys back, and they’re doing the same thing over and over again is when execution gets better, and it improves.”
This week will be the first time all season that Glynn will have the same five offensive linemen starting consecutive weeks. Hidalgo said they could not afford any more injuries.
Starting quarterback T.J. Lewis along with Jayden Drayton and Caden Hutchinson and the other Terror playmakers, will have to trust their teammates to set good blocks up for them and do what Glynn Academy does best — tote the rock.
The Terrors are averaging about 139.5 yards a game on the ground through four games. Last week, Lewis had 19 carries for 98 yards and Glynn’s only touchdown. Drayton also had five carries for 21 yards.
While Glynn may be struggling with their execution so far this season, tonight will have a different feel to it. It’s Hidalgo’s seventh City Championship, and he said he’s looking forward to getting another win.
“I’m looking forward to a win — that’s what I’m looking forward to. I want our kids to go out and play hard and win the game,” Hidalgo said. “That’s what I want them to do. I want to see us compete. You look forward to wins — you don’t look forward to anything else. I focus on winning. I’m trying to drive our kids with a stick to win.”
With it being the City Championship, both teams always seem to come ready for each other. It’s the night where either the Red Terrors or Pirates will earn bragging rights for the next 12 months.
“It’s always a great environment. There’s a lot of people there,” Hidalgo said. “It’s probably the biggest event that we host in our community — it really is. It’s a hugely popular event, and there’s going to be a lot of folks there — just bragging rights for 12 straight months.”