Glynn Academy head football coach Rocky Hidalgo had a surprise party planned by members of the Terrors football booster program to honor the 50th birthday of the man who leads the Terrors on Friday nights.
Decorating the field house with balloons and a breakfast station, the players gathered around to take photos with Hidalgo to celebrate the milestone birthday.
Lining up to grab breakfast as orange juice, chocolate milk, donuts and bagels were served, players enjoyed the first portion of the celebration.
Gathering around Hidalgo, the team sang “Happy Birthday” as Hidalgo smiled and thanked everyone for celebrating a special birthday.
Looking to have some fun, the team coordinated a special portion where players had an opportunity to win a Popeyes gift card if they could do their best Hidalgo impersonation.
Known as Rockyisms, players gave PG-rated versions of moments Coach Hidalgo stood out in the locker room or in the field.
Giving his players free range to tell the encounters, some were hesitant of the possibility of Hidalgo getting payback at them in the future. But, Hidalgo insisted that the players just let loose and have fun on the guy they looked up.
After a few players shared moments, a few of the seniors (David Stanphill, Cab Cabiness, Daniel Smiley, Kody Arnold, and Xzavia Cummings) came to the front of the group to thank Hidalgo for everything that he provided for them to enjoy some of the best years of their lives as a Terror football player.
Before ending the celebration Hidalgo got the chance to pick the best impersonation of himself — with players clamoring for their name to be called — yelling out junior defensive back Bruce Edwards’ name.