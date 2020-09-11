Glynn Academy and Camden County football teams face off tonight, as the Wildcats are looking to bounce back from losing to Richmond Hill and the Red Terrors look to gain more confidence with another victory.
Last week, the Terrors defeated McIntosh County Academy 33-7 under the lights at Glynn County Stadium. Glynn’s defense forced four turnovers, and the offense scored when it mattered.
Despite the strong showing, the Red Terrors were still missing some starters. Coach Rocky Hidalgo said this week was the first time all the guys were back and practicing together.
“I think the big thing is we want to make sure we’re maximizing our time with them. I think it’s developing some continuity,” Hidalgo said. “It’s exciting that everybody is out there and healthy. The big thing I think to me, more than the excitement, is having the opportunity to develop some continuity with the offensive line and the secondary — having everybody there to kind of get their work in and start improving.”
Senior quarterback T.J. Lewis and senior running back Cade Hutchinson both got the offense rolling last week against the Buccaneers. Sophomore Jayden Drayton also made some plays that set up scores for the Terrors.
However, the Wildcats will present a tougher challenge for the Red Terrors. For the defense, they will have to play fast and not let Camden win in the trenches.
“They’re really big on the offensive line, and we’re not real big on the defensive line, so we’re going to have to do a great job of playing low, playing fast. We got to make sure we’re not getting pushed around,” Hidalgo said. “They got a big physical running back and offensive line, so that is the big thing, we’re going to have to sit on the ball well.”
Hidalgo said their defense is long, lean and has a lot of skill.
“We’re going to have to block well on the perimeter,” Hidalgo said. “They play fast on that side of the football. We’re going to have to out-execute them.”
For the Red Terrors to get the big win over Camden, the fewer the mistakes, the better. Hidalgo said whether it’s on the ground or in the air, they need to make some big plays happen.
"We can't have mistakes or negative plays. We can't put the ball on the ground, and we can't get turnovers. That's the first thing," Hidalgo said.
Hidalgo said the offense will have to find success running the ball up the middle. In recent years the Terrors have struggled in that area, so finding success there will also be key.
Defensively the Terrors will get tested as the Wildcats have ample amounts of playmakers. Hidalgo said his defense will get tested primarily in the secondary as that group is full of young players.
“It’s going be hard, and it’s going to be a totally different game than what we played against McIntosh this past week,” Hidalgo said. “We’re going to get tested on the back end, especially at safety. We’re going to have to cover guys down the field, and we’re going to have come up and make tackles. It’s going to be some growing pains with those guys because they’re young.”
While the Terrors gained some confidence last week with their win over McIntosh, Camden struggled offensively and fell to Richmond Hill 28-11. It was the Wildcats’ first game against an opponent since teams in Georgia couldn’t scrimmage due to COVID-19 canceling them.
Coach Bob Sphire said his team learned a lot last week against Richmond Hill. The Wildcats were missing both starting running backs in Jamie Felix and Daryl Williams, on top of adjusting to a new offensive coordinator and inexperienced quarterbacks.
“We were our own undoing in a lot of ways and got a lot of things we saw that we can fix now that we’ve had a competitive situation,” Sphire said. “So I think we learned a lot strategically. We learned a lot about how we need to practice. We put our quarterbacks in tough situations as first-time players. We played against a good football team without our top two running backs, and we’re really short-handed at inside linebacker, which was a bad recipe against them.”
Felix was back at practice this week in a controlled setting. Sphire said it was still up in the air whether he would be back this week against the Terrors. Last week Camden depended on Ethan Petiote to tote the rock. He had 20 carries for 45 yards and one touchdown.
Joshua Brown played the majority of the snaps at quarterback for the Wildcats and went 13-of-23 for 94 yards and two interceptions.
This week will give the Wildcats a new challenge as Glynn runs a triple-option offense. Sphire said this week presents a unique challenge for his defense.
“We’ve had to tweak our practice format to spend more time on option assignments defensively because it’s an assignment based defensive approach,” Sphire said. “You got to take care of the dive, the quarterback and the pitch. Then you also have to be prepared because the quarterback they have can throw the football too, so play action game off of it can be deadly.”
Sphire said he knows Hidalgo will have a tough defense for his offense to go up against, as that’s always been the case since he coached against him when Hidalgo was at Walton.
“They’re always extremely physical, and they always know how to line up — they never beat themselves,” Sphire said. “They don’t really have any weaknesses. They always have good defensive linemen. They probably have a little bit more speed in their perimeter position than they’ve had in the last couple of years. They got some guys back that have a little more experience than they did last year.”
While last week didn’t go Camden’s way, Sphire said he’s focused on having his team relax and get better each week. Last week, when the Wildcats got down, he said his team started pressing and doubting themselves.
“We didn’t have that go-to guy like a Jamie on the field to kind of rally the troops. Somebody has to step up and lead, but at the same time, we need to relax and focus on just getting better,” Sphire said. “I fully expect us to play better, but I don’t know that will be good enough against Glynn Academy. They’re going to be a good football team. We may have to play significantly better.”
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Chris Gilman Stadium as the Wildcats look to gain some confidence against the Terrors, and Glynn looks to make it two in a row.