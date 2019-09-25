Four Terrors drove in two runs, and Annie Chance and Elizabeth Dyal teamed up to pitch a shutout Wednesday in Glynn Academy’s 12-0 victory over McIntosh County Academy at Wainwright Stadium.
Glynn scored three runs in the first inning and seven more in the second to take complete control of the contest early on. The game would last just four innings before being called due to the mercy rule.
A pair of walks to leadoff the bottom of the first quickly turned into runs when Alexis Peters stole second and third base before tagging up to score the first run on Kenzie Alves’ sacrifice fly. Katie Wagner also scored on an error by the left fielder on the same play.
A few batters later, Cassie Naldrett reached first on an error, allowing Chance to cross home and increase the lead to three runs.
In the next frame, Glynn Academy went right back to work with Jordan Wallen’s leadoff single. Wallen stole second and scored on Peters’ line-drive single to center field. The ensuing batter went down swinging to give the Red Terrors their second out of the inning, but that wouldn’t stop them from adding to their advantage.
The next six Glynn Academy batters recorded hits — Alves’ double and Naldrett’s triple going for extra bases. Wallen cycled back to the plate and tallied her second single of the inning, scoring Naldrett and pushing the lead to 10-0 before the frame finally ended on a fielder’s choice.
The Terrors collected 13 hits as a team, Madysen Wilborn, Naldrett, Wallen, Chance, and Peters each recording at least two hits in the contest, and Peters finishing 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored, and two RBI. Alves, Wilbordn, and Naldrett also notched two RBI each.
Chance and Dyal each tossed two innings from the circle, allowing a combined three hits to five strikeouts.