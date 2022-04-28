If the Terrors are anything, they’re mentally tough. Glynn Academy proved as much in a multitude of ways the past two days in winning its Class 6A first-round series against Tucker.
On Thursday, Glynn came up empty on a number of scoring opportunities as it carried a two-run deficit into the bottom of the sixth inning a decisive Game 3. But with their backs against the wall, the Red Terrors exploded for seven runs to win the rubber match 8-3 and advance to the second round.
“We just preach compete — compete, compete, compete, and see what happens at the end of the day,” said Glynn head coach John Welborn. “If you show up to the ballpark and you compete, you give yourself a chance. That’s all we ask for.”
The Terrors’ resiliency has become a common theme this season, and the team saved one of their more impressive efforts for the postseason, answering any and everything the Tigers threw their way.
Glynn won Game 1 10-5, but after winning 8-7 in Game 2, Tucker jumped out to a 3-1 lead through three innings, and if not for a handful of clutch plays by Glynn Academy, the distance may have been larger.
Already with a run on the board, the Tigers loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first before starter Aeden Beuning got the second out via strikeout. In the ensuing at-bat, a hard-hit grounder took a hop and bounced off the chest of Terrors third baseman Trent Tankersley, but he was quickly able to corral the ball and gun down the runner at first.
Drew Coleman relieved Beuning following a two-out RBI single in the second, securing the final out on a nifty play by shortstop Gus Gandy to scoop a ground ball to his left and flip it to second baseman Jacob Mancil, who snagged the ball with his bare hand before stepping on the bag.
Tucker added one more run in the top of the third when a shallow fly ball fell in right field before the runner took second on a passed ball and scored on a liner that bent off the glove of Tankersley and dribbled into the outfield.
To that point, Glynn only had one run of its own on the board, coming in the first inning when Gandy singled, stole second, advanced to third on an error that extended the inning with two outs and scored on a passed ball to momentarily tie the game at 1-1.
However, the inning came to an end with a Terror standing 90 feet away from home in what would be become a reoccurring issue.
Glynn Academy wouldn’t score over the next four innings as the Terrors would strand a runner at third in four of the first five frames.
That wouldn’t be the case in the sixth inning, where Jackson Bufkin led off the inning with a walk before gesturing over to his teammates in the dugout.
“Nobody is ready to leave, especially our seniors, we’re not ready for this to end, so I just told them to get on the plate and make (the Tucker pitcher) feel uncomfortable on the mound,” Bufkin said. “If you get a strike, step off, take a deep breath, and just barrel one up. Let’s get some runs on the board.”
The ensuing batter, Hugh Edgy, followed Bufkin’s lead with a walk of his own before Mancil stepped to the plate and lined a pitch down the the left-field line, scoring both runners and putting himself on third with a triple.
With the go-ahead run at third and renewed energy pumping through Wainwright Field, Gandy and Devlin drew consecutive walks to load the bases with one out ahead of Hank Noonan, who gave the Terrors a 4-3 lead on an RBI single.
Glynn added to its lead on a sacrifice fly by Echols before Tankersley capped the inning with a two-run double before scoring on an error in the ensuing at-bat ahead of the final out on the base paths.
When the dust cleared, the Terrors had flipped a 3-1 deficit into an 8-3 lead. A shellshocked Tucker went down in order in the top of the seventh to send Glynn Academy to the second round in Wellborn’s first year as head coach.
“It feels great,” Welborn said. “The key has been my amazing staff, my amazing players, support from my wife and administration. It’s an all-around great atmosphere, and that’s why I’ve been successful.
“Coach Mongero really built something here before I got here, and I’ve been able to continue cultivating that.”
Glynn Academy had actually played 13 spectacular innings of baseball in Wednesday’s series-opening doubleheader against Tucker, but one disastrous frame cost the Terrors the sweep.
In Game 1 of the series, Glynn Academy was cruising against a powerful Tucker team that entered the contest with more than 20 home runs on the season, taking a 3-0 advantage into the fifth inning. To that point, Terrors starter Tom Echols hadn’t allowed a hit while striking out seven Tigers.
But after back-to-back walks to lead off the top of the fifth, Tucker cut the deficit to one on a one-out, two-RBI double. Echols secured the next out, but following another walk, Tucker tallied two more runs on a single to jump in front 4-3.
Despite giving up the lead in one inning, Glynn snatched it right back in the bottom half of the frame with its own four-run outburst.
Gandy was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the fifth, and once on base, he proceeded to steal second and third before tying the game on Tyler Devlin’s RBI single to center.
Following his teammate’s lead, Devlin went on to steal second and third, but he would score on a double by Noonan that put the Terrors back on top 5-4. Still not done, Echols reached on a bunt single in an attempt to move Noonan to third — instead, the Tucker pitcher fielded the ball and tossed it over the head of the first baseman, allowing Noonan to score and Echols to sprint all the way to third.
Once Echols scored on a wild pitch, Glynn’s three-run advantage had been restored.
The Terrors added three more runs in the sixth on another RBI double from Noonan and a two-run single by Echols to go up 10-4 before Coleman closed out the contest.
Going into Game 2, Glynn Academy had won seven straight, but a change in routine seemed to hurt the team.
The de facto road team in the contest, the Terrors were unable to push a run across following Spence Hartman’s lead-off single in the top of the first, and then in the bottom half of the inning, everything became unraveled.
The first two Tucker batters walked before a double scored both to give the Tigers an early 2-0 lead. The next batter was hit by a pitch, but the Terrors were able to pick off a baserunner in a rundown before a Tucker batter sent a shot over the fence in left field for a two-run home run.
And Tucker wasn’t done yet, reloading the bases to set the stage for another long drive to left. The ball was placed just at the foul pole, everyone looking around until the umpire signaled home run.
Suddenly, the Terrors were down 8-0 before it completed a trip through their lineup. But Glynn Academy had been in a similar position before, trailing Benedictine 10-1 in an early-season game before rallying back for a 21-12 victory.
Glynn got a run back in the top of the inning, and it added three more in the top of the fifth. Trailing by just three runs, the Terrors got back-to-back walks from Hartman and Gandy to open the sixth before Devlin scored the former and moved the latter over to third on a double.
Noonan closed the Terrors to within another run with an RBI single, and with Echols at bat, Devlin scored on a passed ball while Noonan, representing the tying run, advanced to third.
But with the final three Glynn batters would strike out to keep the deficit at one, and the Terrors went down in order in the seventh.
“Things were a little out of the ordinary (Wednesday) with me being gone up until game time with my wife in the hospital about to have a baby, so we didn’t come out like we usually do,” Welborn said. “Finally, I had a talk with them and we settled in and did a good job. It was hot today, I’m sure that had a lot to do with the sluggishness in Game 2. They hit a four-run foul ball that they called a home run, which wasn’t a home run. Take that away, and the series is over.”
Still, in spite of the loss, the Glynn Academy resiliency showed it was alive and well, and it would serve the program once more in the finale.
Even with the prospects of letting a golden opportunity slip through their fingers as the Tigers built a 3-1 lead and the Terrors stranded precious runners, Glynn wouldn’t surrender.
“We never quit; never,” Bufkin said. “It doesn’t matter the circumstances, if we’re down 14-0 in the first inning, we’re still going to come back and fight. We never quit, and that’s what I love about them. It just shows a lot of grit.
“Everybody has a lot of grit on this team, and we’re going to have a fun time next round.”