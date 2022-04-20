Glynn Academy had several goals going into its first-round playoff matchup with Lovejoy. They wanted to stay undefeated, advance to the next round, keep a clean sheet and get their senior forward and co-captain his chances of breaking a 20-year-old record.
Gavin Swafford saw his team leading 6-0 midway through the second half of their game against the Wildcats. Although it took later than normal, the forward had his chances come in quick successions.
“The first half was a little (bit of a) struggle,” Swafford said. “We got a little big-eyed seeing that keeper, and thought we could just about take a shot from anywhere. I knew my chances were coming once we started rolling. I knew I was going to get there and it was up to me at that point.”
Slotting in his first goal across the ground to the left corner off a through ball from Chandler Owens, Swafford sat on 34 goals.
Sitting tied with Richie Cravens for the school record, Swafford earned himself a chance to reside atop the record books after winning himself a penalty kick with 18 minutes left in the game.
Opponents stood by the forward, trying to get inside his head. It wouldn’t affect the natural goalscorer from putting his penalty take into the back of the net for the record-breaking goal, and a 10-0 win for Glynn.
“No, it didn’t matter,” Swafford said about the Lovejoy players. “I was focused on it, and right after I saw it hit the back of the net it was just relief almost. It felt a little bit lighter.”
Head coach Bobby Brockman couldn’t help but praise his whole team in helping get Swafford the individual praise he’s deserved.
“Great individual accomplishment with 35 goals, that’s not easy to do,” Brockman said. “Thirty-four was the record and it stood since 2002. Obviously, soccer is not a sport where you just get the ball and do down the field and kick it in yourself. A lot of guys contributed to him getting that record and getting the assists. The whole team, the defenders get it to our midfielders, our midfielders to our forwards. Even though a guy might not have gotten the assist, he still could have played an integral in that particular goal.”
Dedicating himself to the game, Swafford stays after practice and runs sprints around the touchlines to stay in shape for when the team needs him the most.
As the team practiced taking penalties during their Tuesday practice, Swafford converted the penalty while wearing a Tottenham Hotspur shirt.
He says he’s a Manchester United fan but can’t help to appreciate the likes of Harry Kane or United idols like Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo converting penalties in big moments.
Now with 35 goals to his tally, Swafford felt a good chance to go after the school record just seven games into the season.
“When I hit 20 goals, which was one or two games before halfway through,” Swafford said. “I think I went on a four, three, four stretch.”
Not only a threat to score goals with ease, Swafford likes giving his teammates chances to convert.”
“I would say growing up I was more of towards dishing out the ball than hitting the back of the net,” Swafford said. “Now, I don’t really have half a county breathing down my neck for getting 35, so its a little easier. I can slip one away instead of going one-v-one and let somebody walk one win. Just feels lighter. No pressure.”
With the pressure gone from everyone who supports Glynn Academy, Swafford said it’s just normal playoff pressure now.
GA looks to continue its run into second round of playoffs
No. 1 seeded Glynn Academy hosts the No. 3 Osborne Cardinals in the second round of the class 6A GHSA, tonight at 7 p.m. at Glynn County Stadium.
Riding high after a mercy-rule victory over Lovejoy in the first round of the playoffs, Glynn’s (19-0) moved its focus to Osborne (10-6-3).
“Osborne’s a good team,” Brockman said. “I’ve seen them play Pope and they beat Pope in overtime. They are a really nice team. That’s going to be the best team we have faced so far this season.”
With the playoffs reaching another round and the competition rises, it will come down to who wants it more.
Osborne’s style of play consists of controlling possession, something Glyn rarely saw in region play.
“They possess the ball real well,” Brockman said. “Some of the teams we have faced this season don’t really possess the ball real much, they just kicked the ball up the field. This team does not do that so not only will they be the best team I think we have faced all season but the best team in terms of possession too.”
Hosting its second playoff game at home, Brockman wants his team to come out and play the way they are capable of playing.
As he spoke to his team after their Tuesday practice, Brockman told his team to start hydrating now to be ready for their 7 p.m. kickoff.
“Even though this is going to be the best team we have faced, we can’t get away from what we do and what we do well,” Brockman said. “We are going to be who we are and we just know that we have to be a little more clinical in front of the goal as far as our chances.
“We won’t get as many, and as far as their chances they will be better at capitalizing than some of the other teams we have faced, so we have to limit their chances. Defensively I’ve been super proud of these guys this year, those guys in the back don’t get much credit but they have done a really, really good job.”