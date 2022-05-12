There was only one thing going through the mind of Manyonna Mountain as her daughter Ava Mountain broke records during the state track and field finals for the Georgia Recreation and Parks: “She did it, she did it.”
Coming from a long outstanding athletic family thats seen her eldest sibling Deejay Dallas make his way to the NFL, her oldest sister Akirria Mountain playing point guard for the Lady Terrors, and her brother Amauri Mountain playing for Frederica Academy, Ava Mountain is the next one in line.
Being a twin, Ava and Ashia Mountain have been tied at the hip as their parents Alan and Manyonna Mountain have put them in several athletic activities.
“(Ava’s) the twin that has always tried to find her niche, trying to find something that she likes,” Manyonna said. “The twins started out dancing and Ava didn’t like it. Ashia the other twin, she loved it and she continued on with it. They played basketball together and they like that. Being a twin is hard sometimes because you are always in the shadow of your twin in some kind of way. She tried gymnastics, and she only wanted to learn how to jump and flip but didn’t want to be in the spotlight.
“So she didn’t want to do routines, just wanted to go there and flip. She said ‘No I don’t want to do this anymore because I don’t want to do a routine’ we stopped that. She played soccer and she started late with soccer but she was really fast and a good defender, she made the all-star team her first year playing soccer but she didn’t really have the skills. After the soccer season, I signed her up for basketball and track. At first, she said she liked it but she would always get this nervous look on her face like I’m not ready for this. But I think it was still being afraid of the spotlight of people looking at her.”
Being in the shadows, Ava was able to find the niche that her mom described with the Georgia Recreation and Parks Track and Field team.
In her first year, Mountain finished eighth in the entire state in the 800 meters. In 2021, the year after the pandemic, Mountain was disqualified for crossing into the lane too soon. This didn’t stop the record breaker from slowing down on her talent.
“This year is her middle school year, so she tried cross country for the first time, and she was the middle school girls champion,” Manyonna said. “First time ever trying cross country and her time was 20:34. That was her final time in cross country. She ran the 1600m for the first time, and she won every meet and in the 800m she won every meet this year.”
Returning to the GRPA for the 2022 track and field season, Mountain qualified with ease for the state track and field finals in Jefferson this past weekend.
Looking to break the 800m record and the 1600m record for her age group of 11/12-year-olds, Mountain knew beforehand the 27-year old record had a time of 5:41.
“We looked up those times prior to the meet, and she said that was her goal,” Manyonna said. “My goal is to break that record-Ava told her mom’ The (1600) record was 27 years old so we kept watching the time, watching the time and I knew she was getting close. I always get a little excited. I’m standing saying ‘Come on Ava’ I’m so loud out there and she knows when I’m getting excited that Im trying to help her know that we are getting close to the time.
“She also did in the 800m so she was really happy with herself and her accomplishments, she knew she had a goal and she worked towards it. I don’t know how she does it, she seems like she does it so easily and I know I couldn’t do it.”
Finishing the 1600m race with a time of 5:33 and 2:33 in the 800m (breaking by one second), Ava stays humbled even in the biggest of limelight.
“She is one of the most humble kids you will ever meet,” Manyonna said. “She is just excited for herself that she broke that record, and that was really her best time ever in the 1600m. She was proud of that but as far as the excitement, I was more excited than she was…I tell her girl you better get excited and pumped up about this.
It has something to do with being in the spotlight, she’s a little shy about that when the attention is on her. She is a humble kid and she will tell you that she just rolls out there and she’s just running.”
Besides her family, a key part in helping Ava through her journey with track and field has been Vanessa Booker. Booker is the track and field coordinator for the county, and her and the Mountain family go way back.
“The Mountains have been in my program,” Booker said. “Manyonna has been in some of my after-school programs, and she played basketball and softball for me. I actually have seen her have all her babies. It’s been exciting to be on the journey with them and also being able to represent the two different entities for the recreation department.”
Manyonna added how impactful Vanessa has been to Ava as she accomplished two state records.
“She has been a big motivation for her,” Manyonna said about Vanessa and Ava. “She prays with her. She helped build her confidence and lets her know ‘You can do this Ava, if god has this for you, it’s for you. What god has for you is for you.’ She just keeps her encouraged and helps ease those nerves. She does get nervous but Mrs. Vanessa is that calm spirit for her. She has a been a big part in this for her, as well as the other track coaches out there.”