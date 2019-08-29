The past two GISA Class 3A state champions will square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Goddard Field.
The history between Frederica Academy and Valwood isn’’t long, but that hasn’t stopped the matchup from becoming one of the hottest in the state.
“It’s become a rivalry game a little bit,” said Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick.
The Knights and Valiants played their first game against one another in 2014 when Valwood traveled to St. Simons and handed Frederica a 40-7 defeat in Derrick’s second season as head coach. The programs have met at least once every season since.
Frederica scored its first victory over Valwood in 2016, a 24-13 win on the road, but it was the ensuing season the rivalry was taken to the next level when the Valiants beat the Knights in the waning seconds of a semifinal game before going on to win the state title.
Valwood added another last-minute win to the ledger this past regular season, but Frederica got the last laugh in the playoffs when it rolled to a 60-27 victory in the quarterfinals en route to its first championship in the GISA’s highest classification.
The next chapter in the feud between two of the top programs in the league will be written Friday.
Frederica Academy (0-1) enters the contest coming off a 20-7 loss on the road at the hands of GHSA Class A-Public perennial playoff contender No. 9 Charlton County. Despite a disadvantage in roster size, the Knights were right in the game — they just couldn’t get over the hump as they matched last season’s total in turnovers with five.
Ball security is paramount for the team, especially early in the season as the Knights still work their players into game shape.
“That’s a big key for us right now,” Derrick said. “In the early games, the teams that win make the least mistakes. We’ve just got to hold on to the football and play good defense.”
Playing strong defense hasn’t been an issue for Frederica thus far. The Knights held Bethesda Academy scoreless until midway through the fourth quarter of its scrimmage, and Charlton only managed to turn five turnovers into 20 points in the opener.
Led by Deke Jernigan and Josh Elliott, Frederica’s defense has been a force early because of the players’ experience and understanding of the system.
“I think we’ve had some success because we’re playing the same stuff we’ve played in recent years,” Derrick said. “The kids that are out there playing in it have played in it now are in Year 2, some of them Year 3. I think they’re just familiar with what we do.”
Frederica’s defense will receive another early-season challenge against a Valwood team that’s reloaded since the last meeting between the programs.
Starting quarterback Pate Hogan transferred in from Class 6A Valdosta High, along with Aalah Brown, a 247Sports Composite three-star prospect that caught 56 passes for 930 yards and 11 touchdowns last season as a sophomore with the Wildcats.
Valwood only managed 10 points in a loss against Class A-Public Bowdon in its season opener, but its got the talent in the trenches and at its skill positions to explode.
“They’re big again up front,” Derrick said. “They’ve got some really good skill kids again. It’s going to be a challenge.”
Although the Knights and Valiants are roughly the same size programs, Valwood should enter the game a little healthier than Frederica, which lost three offensive linemen to injuries last week.
But any traveling nerves for Frederica’s freshman quarterback Tyler Devlin, and the host of other young players taking snaps, should be assuaged after hitting the road to play in front of a packed house at The Swamp.
“I think going over to Charlton probably helps us a little bit,” Derrick said. “I think the game will start to slow down the more and more we play, and we’ll get better adjusted to it.
“Charlton was a very good team. Very big offensively, very big up front defensively, and very, very fast. For us to go over and play in a tough, road environment, a very good program, that’s a good measuring stick for us. We know what we have to fix, and hopefully we’ll fix most of our mistakes, go play, and come out victorious.”