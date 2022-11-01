The Frederica Academy Knights’ football season didn’t look all that impressive to those outside of the team.
With a tumultuous non-region schedule that head coach Brandon Derrick built for his team to grow up quickly, the team has showcased itself as a second-half team once more.
Blending together a group of seniors with underclassmen who had never played at the varsity level took some time.
“Beginning of the season it was rough coming out,” said senior quarterback Sutton Ellis. “We were trying to figure out guys who hadn’t played a lot. I had just transferred, and I was still trying to learn too. Guys were getting thrown all over the place, we didn’t really have our identity figured out yet of what we would be good at and what we would be bad at.
“Coming out early, we got our butts kicked a few times, but it allowed us to take a step back and look at what we wanted to accomplish and how we were going to get there. Over the last few weeks, we have been able to hit our stride and figure out exactly who we are, and what we can do the best to win games.”
Coming from Brunswick High, Ellis had a sit down with Derrick about the core group of players that have elevated Frederica.
However, the team lost starting center Sam Norris to a broken kneecap early in the season. Being on the sidelines for a few games, the team had to throw sophomore Tucker McClain out into the fire and learn on the spot as they played the likes of Valwood, John Milledge and Clinch County.
“Coach Derrick told me we had a core set of guys that were the heart of this time, and they were the playmakers that we could rely on in big situations to do what they had to do,” Ellis said. “It was tough; Sam going down early, and Tucker had to get thrown into the fire earlier than we thought he was going to. It helped us get Tucker ready because now he is playing a lot, and if something were to happen to Sam again with his knee, we know Tucker knows what he has to do when he is in there.
“Those early games on top of it being tough teams and losing important guys made it tough. A couple of those games where it should have been closer, and maybe we could have pulled a win or two in those losses. It made it a lot harder not having those key guys.”
Dealing with key injuries and seeing the team stumble to a 1-5 record, Frederica flipped a switch in the games that mattered most on its schedule: region play.
“I think it’s good because it gives us a goal to focus on,” Norris said of the team turning it around come region play. “Especially after being 1-5 and thinking of how the season is going to go. No matter what your record is at the beginning or halfway through the season, you can say, ‘Alright we are going to win these three games and go win the region.’ It gives you a good attainable goal to rally around and go after.”
As Derrick looked back on the year with the regular season coming to a close on Friday, he agreed with his players about the record not mattering until region games came into play.
“I think we are a second-half bunch, it’s what I tell everybody,” Derrick said. “When you know that your region is on the back end it doesn’t matter how you start, it’s how you finish at the end and put yourself in a chance to win the region championship, get yourself a seed in the playoffs, and start playing good at the time when you need to be.”
Developing his younger players through the fire as they learned the hard way by getting beaten by some of the best teams in both the GHSA and GIAA, Derrick was asked what his mentality was about making the kids grow up faster than they thought they would.
“My mentality is you have one of two choices with our schedule, you either fight or die. You learn how to fight, or you die,” Derrick said. “What it does is our kids learn how to fight, and play hard, and they have learned how to do that. They have done a really good job and in the last two to three weeks as a unit, we are playing hard as a team. The seniors have done a good job of keeping everybody together in the locker room. When you are 1-5 there is a lot of adversity, and a lot of things that can go the wrong way, you take chances with that as a coach.
“I felt like our seniors did a good job of holding everything, and staying on the mission of finishing the back half, and giving themselves a chance to win the region championship. We have put ourselves in that position, and our kids are right where we thought we could be. We are one ball game away from being region champs again for the fifth time in nine years. We are pretty excited about it, we have a chance.”
Never quitting on the season, and now one game away from clinching the outright region championship, Norris said this season’s run was a little different than the one he experienced in 2020.
“This is the first time since I have been here that we have been at the top of the race in the region,” Norris said. “In 2020 we were co-champs but we weren’t ahead of the race cause we lost to Bulloch early. This is the first time for us in a while that we have been able to get out in front and have a chance to win it, and especially at home on senior night, it is great.”
Knowing there will be big implications on the line, Ellis said the St. Andrew’s game is just another game for the team.
“Region championship is great, and senior night is great, but we have played nine other games this season, and it’s just another one,” Ellis said. “You just have to look at it like that. If you start trying to look at the outside results after the game, then you will get caught up in it and you will make mistakes. You will build pressure on yourself more than you have to. We have a legit opportunity to play a team that we can beat and we have to put our heads down, study, and be ready to go and execute on Friday night.”