The Frederica Academy Knights’ football season didn’t look all that impressive to those outside of the team.

With a tumultuous non-region schedule that head coach Brandon Derrick built for his team to grow up quickly, the team has showcased itself as a second-half team once more.

More from this section

Realtor was shaped by St. Simons community

Realtor was shaped by St. Simons community

Newly licensed Realtor, Jessica Spearman, is ready to hit the ground running. Armed with a deep knowledge of the area, an upbeat attitude, and a determined spirit that never gives up, Jessica is looking forward to helping her clients find new homes. She is excited to be an agent with eXp Realty.