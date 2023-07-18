As the regular season gets closer and closer to kicking off, the McIntosh County Academy Buccaneers football team held its Organized Team Activities for over 12 programs to get as many reps as needed to feel right for the 2023 season.
For the reigning Class 1A, D2 Region 3 champions, MCA head coach Bradley Warren said he wasn’t too sure what to expect from his new wave of Buccaneers players.
“With a younger bunch this year we were really pleased with how we played today,” Warren said. “We just have to get better. We are doing some things good, but we need to do some things great. We aren’t there yet, but we will get better in that category. I think we will, we are a fun group to coach and they work hard. It’s about us having the right amount of time to keep getting better and working.”
Warren spoke of how last year’s historic Buccaneers team has left its mark on this year’s to follow in the right footsteps.
“I think just their leadership,” Warren said of what last year’s group molded. “We can see it spill over from the attitude to the effort. That kind of stuff. We are just raw right now, and we have raw talent that needs to be polished up and be better at what we are doing.”
Starting the 11-on-11s with facing Effingham County, the Buccaneers’ defense heard from the coaching staff after every play about where to be and helped with communication with one another. In doing so, the patented defense that MCA has had under Warren blew up a few plays against the 6A squad.
On the offensive side of the ball, the team has new faces looking to move the ball down the field in the wing-t offense. But it’s second-year quarterback Neo West that has the Bucs excited about the potential of what they can become.
Warren highlighted his ability to be a field general and in doing so, West and the first-team offense were able to put together some highlight plays on the Rebels’ defense West ended the first portion of the day with a passing touchdown to Lorinzo Reed through the middle of the defense.
Grabbing waters and relaxing before the next game against Pierce County, the McIntosh defense put together pressure after pressure on passing plays — never letting any time for a play to develop.
When the Buccaneers’ offense took over for the last few minutes of the period, the backs struggled to decide what hole to hit as Warren told his guys about when and where they needed to make the decision to get upfield.
Ending the 11-on-11s with Islands, McIntosh’s offense showed off against the Savannah school with West finding MJ Quaterman all alone behind the defense for the easy passing touchdown and leap into the end zone. On the defensive side of the ball, the Buccaneers crashed off the ball with ease by shutting down the gaps and forcing early whistles from the Sharks coaching staff to rip into their players about protection.
Taking the shoulder pads off and readying up for 7-on-7 action, the trash talk came out with them as the Buccaneers took on the Metter Tigers. Rotating from the ones and twos after every play, fellow quarterback Brett Warren struggled at times to find the open man while West put the ball in places for his receivers to make a play in the open field.
After one touchdown pass, West looked over to the Metter sideline and made his case to close their mouths and as the Tigers on the sidelines chirped West told them to come out and make a play.
Continuing his hot form from throwing the pigskin, West played his role of ballhawk safety to a T as he picked off two passes in the end zone and had the last laugh once more.
The Buccaneers ended OTAs with a three-way rotation between Effingham County’s second-team offense and defense and Metter’s offense.
“Great work, a lot of reps to be had to get better,” Warren said of the overall day for his team. “We saw some good stuff and some bad. We saw what we need to work on and that was the main part of today, and some great competition too.”