As the regular season gets closer and closer to kicking off, the McIntosh County Academy Buccaneers football team held its Organized Team Activities for over 12 programs to get as many reps as needed to feel right for the 2023 season.

For the reigning Class 1A, D2 Region 3 champions, MCA head coach Bradley Warren said he wasn’t too sure what to expect from his new wave of Buccaneers players.

Recommended for you

More from this section

Microblading is time-saver with beautiful results

Microblading is time-saver with beautiful results

When you have tried every pencil, powder, gel and stencil at the makeup counter and your brows are still not to your liking, microblading, offered at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery by our certified microblading technician, Maryann, may be your next solution. Microblading has grown s…

Life coach helps people find positivity and purpose

Life coach helps people find positivity and purpose

Many times, the journey to healing oneself ends up in helping others find their own answers. That’s the case with Bob Meier, a St. Simons resident and the proprietor of Soul Arborist, which offers counseling and life coaching services to help people navigate through life’s challenges.