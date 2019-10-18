What a difference a week makes.
A week after a disappointing loss to Richmond Hill in its Region 2-6A opener, Brunswick High’s offense looked electric, and it’s defensive stifling, in a 41-13 victory over Effingham County on Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
The Pirates (4-4, 1-1) pounded the Rebels (2-6, 0-2) on the ground and made the most most of their shots through the air as they racked up 464 yards of total offense, 252 rushing and 212 passing. An electrifying 50-yard catch and run touchdown by Tyrease Jones put Brunswick up 27-6 going into halftime, and the Pirates scored again on their first drive in the third to put the game away.
“That’s what we’re trying to do,” said Brunswick head coach Sean Pender. “I’m glad to get last week behind us. We came out last week, and started off well, and then we crumbled.
“Our biggest thing was just making sure we wouldn’t self-destruct. Play our game, play the way we know we’re capable of playing, and play four quarters. I think we did that tonight.”
Brunswick was forced to punt on its opening possession, but when it got the ball back, it put together a nine-play, 66-yard touchdown drive comprised entirely of runs from the team’s dynamic duo of sophomore running backs Chuckobe Hill and Khamori Simmons.
As part of Brunswick’s “Pirate Package” in the red zone, Simmons took a direct snap from the shotgun and plunged into the end zone from four yards out to give the Pirates a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point and kickoff a big day for their offensive backfield.
Hill carried the ball 20 times for 134 yards and two scores, while Simmons recorded 75 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to go along with a 74-yard scoring catch on a wheel route on Brunswick’s first drive of the second half to put the team up 34-6.
Senior quarterback Anthony Mountain also had himself a game, completing 6-of-7 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns before ceding way to sophomore KJ Lee to get some snaps over the final quarter and change.
Brunswick has moved the ball well for the most part this season, but a dearth of chunk plays has held the offense back from reaching its fullest potential. That wasn’t an issue against the Rebels, as the Pirates hit on six plays of 20 or more yards — four coming through the air on passes to Jones and Simmons — with a couple more called back on penalties.
“The run game was strong tonight, I was very pleased with that, a good combination between [Hill and Simmons],” Pender said. “I think [Mountain] managed a really good game then [Lee] came in and played well when he got in.
“It was just a good team victory and that’s what we’re always shooting for.”
Defensively, Brunswick looked fast, tough and physical in holding Effingham to just 220 yards of offense, 80 of which came on the Rebels final drive, trailing 41-6.
The Pirates have had their highs and lows in the first year of defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder as injuries struck the unit hard early in the season. As some of Brunswick’s talented defenders return and gel, it could be tough sledding for opposing offenses down the stretch.
Only three of Effingham’s nine possessions went further than 20 yards, and two of those were aided by questionable defensive penalties. AJ Wilson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on a big hit just before halftime, and the next play was a Rebels 10-yard score on a slant.
A 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty and a defensive pass interference call at the goal line on a 3rd-and-7 pass kept a third-quarter drive alive for Effingham, but it would eventually miss a 30-yard field goal. Brunswick proceeded to drive 80 yards in 10 plays with Lee at quarterback and extend its lead to 35 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Hill.
Brunswick’s win over Effingham is the program’s first region triumph in the last six tries. The Pirates were 0-4 in Region 2-6A last season, and they dropped their 2019 opener against Richmond Hill before bouncing back.
But Pender and the Pirates won’t celebrate long. Next week is the City Championship against cross-town rival Glynn Academy.
“We’ve just got to keep grinding, keep getting better,” Pender said. “We’ve got a big one coming up next week. We’ve got to celebrate this win tonight, then get our focus ready for next week.”