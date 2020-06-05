Student-athletes around the area are prepared to sprint out of the blocks once the Georgia High School Association’s conditioning period opens Monday.
It will have been more than 12 weeks since an organized practice or game has been held in Glynn County due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The virus hasn’t been eradicated — as evidenced by the numerous restrictions and guidelines laid out by the GHSA in the conditions for a return — but some players have been desperate to get back to work after the long hiatus.
“I’ve been waiting for this for a minute,” said Caleb Cook, a rising senior offensive lineman at Brunswick High. “Because we were supposed to have spring, and a lot of stuff was supposed to happen in the spring, but that never happened.
“I guess this is my time to really redeem myself for the time I couldn’t get.”
Both Brunswick and Glynn Academy were unable to hold spring football practices this year, which is an important period to begin installing systems and giving players a taste of what’s to come in fall.
But with a shelter-in-place order in place and social-distancing guidelines recommended, it’s often been up to individual players to prepare for a season that was still up in the air.
Rising junior KJ Lee is set to step into the starting quarterback role for the Pirates following the graduation of Anthony Mountain. He’s taken some cues from the former team captain and has worked to encourage his teammates to stay prepared while leading by example.
“I’ve let them know to make sure they’re working out, staying fit,” Lee said. “I take little jogs here and there to stay fit myself and get ready, and I go to the gym and work out.”
Lee has had the opportunity to throw to a handful of Brunswick receivers past and present to get some route work done, but for the most part, players have been confined to working in groups much smaller than the mandatory minimum of 20 during the conditioning period.
Glynn Academy quarterback TJ Lewis has spent a lot of his downtime lifting weights — the three-star prospect insisting he didn’t want to fall behind others ahead of his senior year. He’s primarily worked out with close friends and teammates Jayden Drayton and Jaiden Miller, but he’s been able to get others to join him for the occasional session.
“I’ve got a cousin, he has a weight room in his house — he was in the Air Force,” Lewis said. “So he had set up a little something at his house, and I’ve been going out there.
“He’s been having a couple kids at his house, we’ve been doing workouts and stuff outside in the grass and everything.”
Lewis said he’s tried to stay in touch with other teammates, especially his offensive linemen, which may be the most affected by workout restrictions.
A physical position, linemen are used to getting their hands dirty during camp, but it’s difficult to replicate those reps without shells. Cook said he’s worked out whenever he can, going to the practice field or the gym to work on his craft.
“I did work with some of my teammates, but most of the time, it was either me by myself or me with somebody that’s already graduated,” Cook said. “I’ve got somebody that helps me with my hands and my feet.”
There still won’t be any footballs flying or pads popping Monday, but even simple conditioning workouts are a welcome sight.
“I’m ready,” Lee said.