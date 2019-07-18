The Brunswick High and Glynn Academy softball teams wrapped up scrimmages on Thursday as the two squads continue to prepare for the upcoming season.
The Red Terrors varsity team fell short to ACE Macon 4-2. The junior varsity squad followed against Wayne and was beaten 11-0.
Glynn hung in there with a scrappy ACE Macon team in the first game of the day. The Gryphons scored two runs in the opening inning. The Red Terrors starting pitcher walked the first three batters.
ACE Macon reached the first time when the base runner stole home. After Glynn’s pitcher found some rhythm and struck out back-to-back batters, another base runner reached.
The Gryphons held a 2-0 lead after the first inning, and it didn’t take Glynn’s bats long to answer.
The Red Terrors got two quick outs but then had a batter get walked. Glynn hit a double, which sent home the runner, cutting the lead in half. They scored their second run in the bottom of the third inning off another single.
That would be the last time Glynn scored in the first game. The Gryphons scored off back-to-back hits in the fourth inning and sealed the deal.
As for the second game, the Red Terrors found no offense. The bats went cold while Wayne’s bats got hot quickly.
Wayne scored seven runs in the first inning of game two, another two runs in the second inning, two more in the third and two more in the final inning.
The last two runs came off a home run to center field, and as soon as she hit the bat, everyone knew it was gone.
While the Red Terrors finished the day 0-2, Brunswick split games.
Brunswick coach Nicole Bailey said that there was a ton of improvement from Tuesday and that she enjoys seeing her players grow daily.
One thing that Bailey said improved from Tuesday was the teams hitting.
“Our hitting improved, that’s JV and varsity. They’re working counts and getting quality at-bats,” Bailey said. “Our defense was also much better, too.”
In the final game, the Pirates wasted no time as they put up four runs in the first inning. John Milledge answered by scoring one run in the top of the second. However, by the end of the second inning, Brunswick led 11-1.
After the top of the third inning, both coaches decided that Brunswick could have four more batters and then they would end the game.
Now Brunswick and Glynn have 15 days their first games of the season and both coaches are excited to start.
“Coach Young and I are extremely excited for the upcoming season,” Bailey said. “We have only been working with these girls for two short months, but they are buying into the system. That is half the battle in any sport, so we’re off to a good start.
Glynn coach Dawn Ketcham had similar things to say as she gets her young team ready for the 2019 season.
“We’re really looking forward to the season this year,” Ketcham said. “We have a good group of girls, and we’re still really young — we only have two seniors. The games this weekend didn’t turn out the way that we had hoped, but we see a lot of positive things going on, and I think we will be okay and be able to hold our own.”
Glynn Academy opens up the new year with a doubleheader against Howard High and Wayne on Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m. while Brunswick opens up the 2019 season one day later with a doubleheader against Howard and Wayne County on Aug. 3.